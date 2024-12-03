Ottawa Charge Storm Through Sceptres with Third Period Rally

December 3, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)









OTTAWA, ON - A two-goal surge in the third period allowed the Ottawa Charge to win their Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) home opener by a 3-2 score over the Toronto Sceptres on Tuesday night at TD Place. Tereza Vanišová set up Jincy Roese for a power play goal to tie the game, then Vanišová lifted the crowd of 6,451 by scoring the winner a few minutes later. Mannon McMahon put the home side on the board with her first career goal, but Sarah Nurse replied and Izzy Daniel's first put the Sceptres in front in the middle frame. In a typical, tightly contested PWHL game, the suspense lasted until the end, with the visitors having a chance to tie the score in the last second of play, but Emerance Maschmeyer stood up tall to pull the Charge's first win of the season.

QUOTES

Ottawa rookie Mannon McMahon on scoring the first goal of the season at TD Place: "It was a surprise, almost. I was just going out there, doing my job. I got a nice pass from (Alexa Vasko) and found myself alone with the goalie. It was amazing. It was a team win today, so it was nice to be part of that."

Charge Head Coach Carla MacLeod on her team's successful run against Toronto dating back to last season: "I think every team in this league is so highly competitive. I don't think there's an advantage over one team or another. I don't think we've got anything special over Toronto. I don't think any team has anything special over us. I always think there's a natural excitement when we play Toronto. I'm fairly new to Ottawa, but I've learned very quickly that there's a natural energy when Toronto comes into town. That's part of the vibe."

Toronto forward Daryl Watts on returning to Ottawa: "It was fun. The fans here are so great, so the atmosphere was really electric. It's tough to lose, but it's just the second game of the season so we definitely have a lot to learn off of this one."

Toronto Head Coach Troy Ryan on the team's loss: "Obviously you can put it into perspective at this point in the year. I just would have liked to see a little bit more compete. A little bit more composure at times, so it's frustrating but obviously nothing to get too stressed about in game two. From what I know of our group, it seemed to be out of character."

NOTABLES

For the first time, a PWHL all-Ontario matchup was settled by a single goal, breaking the trend from last season when all five games were decided by margins of two or more goals.

Ottawa secured its first-ever regulation win by a one-goal margin. Last season, the team led the league with 10 one-goal defeats in 11 games (0-1-6-4).

Tereza Vanišová (OTT) scored in back-to-back games to open the season and recorded her second multi-point game as a member of the Charge in eight appearances.

Sarah Nurse (TOR) extended her regular season goal scoring streak to three games dating back to last season. With her multi-point performance, she now has three goals and four assists in her last four games against Ottawa.

Kateřina Mrázová (OTT) recorded her first two assists of the campaign. She led the Charge with 12 helpers in 23 games last season.

Ottawa fifth round pick Mannon McMahon opened the scoring with her first career PWHL goal. Alexa Vasko, who signed as a free agent with the Charge in the offseason, recorded the primary assist for her first point of the season against her former team.

Toronto third round pick Izzy Daniel scored her first career PWHL goal, assisted by fourth round pick Lauren Bernard who recorded her first career point. The second period tally was the first 5-on-5 goal for the Sceptres this season.

Charge alternate captain Jincy Roese scored her first career PWHL goal in her 26th career game. The defender had five assists in 24 games during the inaugural season.

With one assist tonight, Hannah Miller (TOR) extended her point streak to five games dating back to last season.

Defenders Renata Fast (TOR), Ronja Savolainen (OTT) and Aneta Tejralová (OTT) have each recorded assists in back-to-back games to open the season.

Emily Clark (OTT) leads the league with 10 shots on goal after tying for the game-high with five.

Jocelyne Larocque (TOR) was credited with 27:16 time on ice - the highest figure in the league this season.

Toronto allowed three goals against, excluding empty netters, for the first time in 11 games, a streak that includes the 2024 PWHL Playoffs.

All four PWHL games to date have had at least one power play goal bringing the overall success rate to 33.3%.

Home teams are now 3-1 to open the 2024-25 campaign. Last season, PWHL teams were 1-5 in home openers, with Minnesota picking up the only victory.

SCORESHEET RECAP

Toronto 1 1 0 - 2

Ottawa 1 0 2 - 3

1st Period-1, Ottawa, McMahon 1 (Vasko, Tejralová), 6:08. 2, Toronto, Nurse 2 (Miller, Fast), 19:04 (PP). Penalties-Savolainen Ott (tripping), 12:27; Serdachny Ott (interference), 18:59.

2nd Period-3, Toronto, Daniel 1 (Bernard, Nurse), 15:22. Penalties-Bach Tor (tripping), 9:12.

3rd Period-4, Ottawa, Roese 1 (Vanišová, Mrázová), 5:42 (PP). 5, Ottawa, Vanišová 2 (Mrázová, Savolainen), 8:53. Penalties-Compher Tor (holding), 4:46; Savolainen Ott (boarding), 19:55.

Shots on Goal-Toronto 8-8-6-22. Ottawa 8-11-12-31.

Power Play Opportunities-Toronto 1 / 3; Ottawa 1 / 2.

Goalies-Toronto, Campbell 1-1-0-0 (31 shots-28 saves). Ottawa, Maschmeyer 1-0-0-1 (22 shots-20 saves).

A-6,451

THREE STARS

1. Emily Clark (OTT)

2. Tereza Vanišová (OTT) 1G, 1A

3. Sarah Nurse (TOR) 1G, 1A

STANDINGS

Ottawa (1-0-1-0) - 4 PTS - 1st Place

Toronto (1-0-0-1) - 3 PTS - 2nd Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Ottawa: Friday, December 6 vs. Montréal (Canadian Tire Centre)

Ottawa: Friday, December 6 vs. Montréal (Canadian Tire Centre)

Toronto: Saturday, December 7 vs. Minnesota

