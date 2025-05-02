PWHL Announces First Four Playoff Dates Beginning Wednesday, May 7

May 2, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) has announced that the first four games of the 2025 PWHL Playoffs, presented by SharkNinja, will be played from May 7-11, with two games of each league semifinal series to be hosted by the Montréal Victoire at Place Bell and the Toronto Sceptres at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

The final three games of the PWHL regular season will be played tomorrow to determine first place between Montréal and Toronto, and the final two playoff seeds between the Boston Fleet, Ottawa Charge and Minnesota Frost.

FIRST-PLACE SELECTION OF OPPONENT

Once the final standings are confirmed, the first-place team will have a 24-hour window to select its semifinal opponent - choosing between the third- or fourth-place teams. Fans can tune in to a special livestream edition of the Jocks in Jills podcast on the PWHL YouTube channel and at thepwhl.com on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET as the general manager from the first-place team formally announces their opponent in an exclusive interview with hosts Tessa Bonhomme and Julia Tocheri.

PLAYOFF FORMAT AND COVERAGE

The PWHL Playoffs consist of two best-of-five semifinals, with the winners advancing to the PWHL Finals in a best-of-five series for the Walter Cup. Canadian coverage of the semifinal round of the PWHL Playoffs will be split exclusively between TSN/RDS and Prime Video. TSN and RDS are the exclusive home of the PWHL Finals. Live coverage of the PWHL Playoffs and PWHL Finals will be available to fans in the United States through the league's local and regional broadcast partners and on YouTube.

PLAYOFF TICKETS

Fans can secure Playoff Ticket Packages now and score a discount over single game tickets, plus, only pay as games are confirmed. Single game playoff tickets are also available now in all markets. Click the following links for team-specific ticket information: Montréal, Toronto, Boston, Ottawa, Minnesota.

PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE

Games 1 & 2 of Semifinals:

Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Game 1: TBD at Toronto Sceptres (Coca-Cola Coliseum) at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, May 8, 2025

Game 1: TBD at Montréal Victoire (Place Bell) at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, May 9, 2025

Game 2: TBD at Toronto Sceptres (Coca-Cola Coliseum) at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 11, 2025

Game 2: TBD at Montréal Victoire (Place Bell) at TBD

Full details for games three, and, if necessary, games four and five of both series will be announced upon the confirmation of semifinal matchups.

SATURDAY'S CLINCHING SCENARIOS

Montréal Victoire (50 PTS: 11-7-3-8)

First Place Scenarios:

A) Montréal earns at least a single point against New York, OR

B) Toronto does not win in regulation against Ottawa

Toronto Sceptres (47 PTS: 12-3-5-9)

First Place Scenario:

A) Toronto wins in regulation against Ottawa AND Montréal loses in regulation to New York

In this scenario, Toronto holds the first-place tiebreaker over Montréal by virtue of more regulation wins.

Boston Fleet (44 PTS: 9-6-5-9)

Playoff Scenarios:

A) Boston earns at least a single point against Minnesota, OR

B) Ottawa loses to Toronto

Elimination Scenario:

A) Boston loses in regulation AND Ottawa wins

In this scenario, Ottawa and Minnesota would both hold a tiebreaker advantage over Boston by virtue of more regulation wins.

Ottawa Charge (42 PTS: 12-1-4-12)

Playoff Scenarios:

A) Ottawa wins against Toronto, OR

B) Minnesota loses to Boston, OR

C) Ottawa loses in overtime/shootout AND Minnesota does not win in regulation, OR

D) Ottawa loses in regulation AND Minnesota loses

In this scenario, Ottawa holds the tiebreaker advantage over Minnesota by virtue of more regulation wins.

Elimination Scenarios:

A) Ottawa loses in overtime/shootout AND Minnesota wins in regulation, OR

B) Ottawa loses in regulation AND Minnesota wins

Minnesota Frost (41 PTS: 9-5-4-11)

Playoff Scenarios:

A) Minnesota wins in regulation against Boston, OR

B) Minnesota wins in overtime/shootout AND Ottawa loses in regulation to Toronto

Elimination Scenarios:

A) Minnesota loses to Boston, OR

B) Minnesota wins in overtime/shootout AND Ottawa earns at least a point

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from May 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.