PWHL Announces April SupraStars of the Month

NEW YORK AND TORONTO, ON - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today announced the April SupraStars of the Month, presented by AIRSUPRA© (albuterol/budesonide) Inhalation Aerosol. The award recognizes three forwards, two defenders, and one goaltender at the conclusion of each month, determined as the players who most excelled on ice throughout the PWHL. Forwards are selected regardless of position.

The SupraStars of the Month, presented by AIRSUPRA, for the month of April have been recognized as: Shiann Darkangelo (F - Ottawa Charge), Laura Stacey (F - Montréal Victoire), Jamie Lee Rattray (F - Boston Fleet), Ashton Bell (D - Ottawa Charge), Lee Stecklein (D - Minnesota Frost) and Corinne Schroeder (G - New York Sirens).

SHIANN DARKANGELO, F, OTTAWA CHARGE

Darkangelo had three goals, two assists and 10 shots across three April games, the highlight being her first career hat trick against the Fleet Apr. 2. Darkangelo scored in each period of that 4-0 triumph at the Tsongas Center. She needed just four shots to score the three goals, and notched a few "firsts" in the process: Darkangelo scored on her first shot of the game, just 45 seconds into the contest - the quickest goal in team history and the third-fastest in the PWHL this season. The tally also was Darkangelo's first career power-play goal. She added scores at 7:42 of the second period and 6:29 of the third to complete her second three-point performance of the season (she had three assists in an 8-3 victory over Minnesota Feb. 13) and the third hat trick by an Ottawa player this season. Tereza Vanišová has the other two. Darkangelo's success this season has been a significant factor in Ottawa's fortunes: The Charge are 7-1-0-3 when she records at least one point - the most-recent victory coming Saturday, Apr. 26, when Darkangelo contributed two assists in a 3-2 conquest of Montréal. The forward carries a +10 rating in team wins and 31 total shots on goal, compared to a -5 rating and 21 shots in losses.

LAURA STACEY, F, MONTRÉAL VICTOIRE

Stacey finished April with one goal, one assist and 12 shots on goal. Her goal was an important one: She buried a one-timer on a pass from Marie-Philip Poulin with 43 seconds left in overtime Monday night to give Montréal a 3-2 victory over Boston at Place Bell. The tally was Stacey's fourth game-winner this season, her third in overtime and her second overtime goal against Boston. It also marked the 11th time this season that Stacey and Poulin have combined on a goal - tied for the highest such figure in the league. Entering the contest, each had set up the other five times. The triumph snapped the Victoire's two-game losing streak, extended their first-place lead ahead of Toronto in the PWHL standings and assured them of home-ice advantage in the playoff semifinals. With 11-11- 22 in 26 games this season, Stacey is tied for seventh in league scoring.

JAMIE LEE RATTRAY, F, BOSTON FLEET

In Saturday's 3-0 triumph over Toronto, Rattray collected two of her three April points (all primary assists), setting up goals by Lexie Adzija and Theresa Schafzahl for her second multi-point performance of the season and first multi-assist effort since Mar. 10, 2024 of the inaugural season. She fed Adzija for a goal on the team's first shot, just 2:35 into the contest, and after Hannah Brandt extended the lead at 11:47, Schafzahl converted a power-play pass from Rattray with just six seconds remaining in the second period. Rattray added an assist against Montréal on Monday, setting up the shorthanded "jailbreak" goal by Brandt that freed Sidney Morin from the penalty box and launched Boston's comeback from a 2-0 deficit. The Fleet tied the contest just 39 seconds later on a goal by Hannah Bilka before falling 3-2 in overtime to a goal by Stacey. With 4-6- 10 in 29 games this season, Rattray enters Saturday's regular-season finale against Minnesota needing one point to match the 3-8- 11 she recorded in 24 games last season.

ASHTON BELL, D, OTTAWA CHARGE

Bell produced both her April goals, and four of her five April shots, in Saturday's 3-2 home triumph over Montréal. After scoring just once in her first 24 games of the season, Bell scored twice - including the shorthanded, "jailbreak" game-winner with just 13 seconds remaining in regulation time. It was the fifth "jailbreak" game-winner in PWHL history and the latest of all time. Alexa Vasko and Gabbie Hughes have also scored jailbreak winners for the Charge, who have seven shorthanded goals across two seasons - the most of any PWHL team - and lead the league in shorthanded goals this season with four. Bell's first career game-winner freed Darkangelo from the penalty box and delighted the sold-out crowd of 8,576, the largest crowd at TD Place in team history. Bell had provided a 1-0 lead at 10:38 of the first period with her first goal since Dec. 6 (also against Montréal) as the Charge opened the scoring for the 18th time this season - tops in the PWHL. She finished the contest with her first multi-point performance of the season, and her first since Ottawa's opening game of the PWHL's inaugural campaign. Bell's four shots on goal Saturday also were a season high, one short of her career-best five against Minnesota on Apr. 20, 2024, as the Charge extended their winning streak to three games, matching the season-best streak they mounted from Dec. 29-Jan. 7.

LEE STECKLEIN, D, MINNESOTA FROST

Stecklein scored on both of her shots, tallied for the first time in 34 games dating to Mar. 24, 2024, and had a career-high plus-3 rating as the defending Walter Cup champions kept their playoff hopes alive Wednesday night with a 3-0 victory over the Ottawa Charge. Stecklein scored both goals in the third period, with one into an empty net, supporting a 24-save performance by Nicole Hensley and sending the Frost into the final game of the season in dramatic fashion. Minnesota will face the Boston Fleet, the team it defeated in last season's PWHL Finals, Saturday with a chance to return to the post-season with a win. With her two goals, Stecklein became just the second Frost defender to record a multi-goal game this season; Claire Thompson scored twice against Toronto on Jan. 28. The Frost continue to lead the league in points by defenders with 57, courtesy of Stecklein's two goals; Ottawa is next with 54.

CORINNE SCHROEDER, G, NEW YORK SIRENS

Schroeder did not allow a goal in either of her April starts and made PWHL history Sunday in the Sirens' 2-0 victory over the Frost at Xcel Energy Center. By notching a second consecutive shutout for the second time this season, she became the first goaltender to record four in a campaign - surpassing the three Toronto's Kristen Campbell compiled during the PWHL's inaugural season. Schroeder made 33 saves in Sunday's contest, the most in a shutout this season, and extended her scoreless streak to 128:33. Earlier this season, Schroeder also built the PWHL's longest shutout streak, 178 minutes, 16 seconds, from Dec. 29 - Jan. 15. Also in the victory over Minnesota, Schroeder raised her career save total to 1,005 and became the third PWHL netminder to reach 1,000 or more, joining Boston's Aerin Frankel (1,039) and Ottawa's Emerance Maschmeyer (1,001). Schroeder finished the season having won all five starts against Minnesota while posting two shutouts and a .963 save percentage. In her other April start, Schroeder made 16 saves in a 1-0 victory at Montréal Apr. 1.

