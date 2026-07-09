PWHL and e.l.f. Partner with Women of Colour Hockey Collective to Help 200+ Girls Stay in the Game Each Year

Published on July 9, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) and e.l.f. Beauty, a league partner since the inaugural PWHL season, have come together with Women of Colour Hockey Collective (WCHC) in support of two programs aimed at building a more accessible, inclusive, and sustainable future for women and girls of color in hockey: WCHC Summer Camp, presented by the PWHL & e.l.f. and the PWHL + e.l.f. Grant Program.

Reaching more than 200 girls and women of color this year, the programs are focused on increasing participation and long-term engagement in hockey by removing barriers, fostering connection, and inspiring belonging.

"At e.l.f., empowering.legendary.females. means championing representation and creating opportunities so the next generation can gain the tools to unlock their full potential and see themselves in the game," said Patrick O'Keefe, Chief Integrated Marketing Officer at e.l.f. Brands. "Our partnership with the PWHL and Women of Colour Hockey Collective is about creating opportunity for young female athletes to find their community in hockey, building the confidence that will help them lead in every arena of life."

WCHC Summer Camp, presented by the PWHL & e.l.f., is a free three-day hockey camp designed to introduce women and girls of color to hockey and strengthen connection within the sport. The camp will be held at Ford Performance Centre from July 10-12. Led by current PWHL players, former professionals, collegiate athletes, and experienced coaches, the camp offers a fun, inclusive, and community-centered hockey environment, open to women aged eight and older of all skill levels. This year's event will feature PWHL athletes as coaches: defender Sophie Jaques (VAN) and forwards Mikyla Grant-Mentis (SEA) and Jade Iginla (HAM), with Jaques and Grant-Mentis also serving as WCHC Board Members.

PWHL + e.l.f. Grant Program aims to remove barriers to hockey participation and deepen a sense of belonging in the sport through financial assistance to offset hockey expenses, community events, and college and career mentorship for 50 girls of color each year. Offering grant recipients visibility to women's hockey at the highest levels of the game, the program gives girls and young women the opportunity to attend and connect at PWHL games in every market to reinforce their belonging in the sport. Grant recipient Madison Auger attended the Vancouver Goldeneyes' Lunar New Year Unity Game, where she was recognized as part of the PWHL x e.l.f. x WCHC Grant Program (video here, credit PWHL).

"It is essential for girls and young women to see themselves represented at the top tier to demonstrate that they belong and inspire them to dream big; the PWHL has created a consistent stage showcasing the best women hockey players in the world, giving young people a hockey future they can aspire to and a community they are welcomed in," said Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President, Business Operations. "We're proud to be working with WCHC and e.l.f. to continue empowering and inspiring women and girls of color and reinforcing that they belong in every level of hockey."

These initiatives are part of the PWHL's commitment to building a more inclusive and diverse hockey community through increased participation and long-term engagement in the sport among women and girls. Through partnerships with nonprofit organizations like WCHC, programming removes barriers to hockey participation, increases diverse representation on the ice, helps girls thrive, and strengthens belonging within the sport through financial support, interaction with PWHL players, and hockey community events.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2026

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