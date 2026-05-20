Premier Lacrosse League, Women's Lacrosse League Renew TRUFIT as Official Mouthguard Partner

Published on May 20, 2026 under Women's Lacrosse League (WLL) News Release







NEW YORK - The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) and Women's Lacrosse League (WLL) today announced the leagues have renewed their partnership with TRUFIT Customs as the Official Mouthguard Partner of both leagues. Under the extended agreement, TRUFIT will supply custom-fit mouthguards to every PLL and WLL athlete through the 2028 season.

Founded by Matthew Hall and Victor Adamo, TRUFIT uses 3D scanning and digital manufacturing to produce custom-fit mouthguards engineered for comfort, communication, and elite-level protection. The company serves more than 1,000 professional athletes across the PLL, WLL, NFL, NHL, UFC and NCAA, and is the leading custom-fit mouthguard brand in professional sports.

"TRUFIT is reinventing a piece of equipment every one of our athletes relies on, every game," said Mike Rabil, Co-Founder & CEO of the Premier Lacrosse League. "Their custom-fit technology protects our players without compromising the ability to communicate and compete at the highest level. We're proud to extend this partnership across both the PLL and WLL, and to continue building alongside a team whose innovation matches our own."

"We built TRUFIT to solve a problem every athlete knows - traditional mouthguards force you to choose between protection and performance," said Matthew Hall, Co-Founder & CEO of TRUFIT Customs. "Our partnership with the PLL and WLL proves you don't have to compromise. When the best lacrosse players in the world trust your product, that's validation of the technology and the mission."







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