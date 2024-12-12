Premier Lacrosse League, Women's Lacrosse League Release 2025 Lexus Championship Series Schedule

LOS ANGELES - The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster today announced the schedule and matchups for the 2025 Lexus Championship Series, taking February 11-17, 2025 at The St. James outside Washington, D.C. The 2025 Championship Series will be newly entitled by leading luxury automaker Lexus, and feature the debut of the Women's Lacrosse League (WLL).

The Championship Series will feature the top four PLL teams from the 2024 season, and the WLL's inaugural four teams. The Olympic Sixes tournament will help set the stage for bringing lacrosse to the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Games. The PLL's New York Atlas, Maryland Whipsnakes, Boston Cannons (winners of the 2024 PLL Championship Series) and the Utah Archers (2023 and 2024 PLL Champions) will compete for the third PLL Championship Series title. The WLL's four teams, the Boston Guard, New York Charging, Maryland Charm, and California Palms will compete for the inaugural WLL Championship Series trophy.

"Our 2025 Championship Series will be the most exciting yet," said Paul Rabil, Co-Founder and President of the Premier Lacrosse League. "With the top four teams from 2024 competing in our fast-paced Olympic format and the world's best women's players making their WLL debut, this event will inspire future generations of lacrosse players. Partnering with Lexus, we're proud to elevate the Championship Series as a stage for future Olympic stars and a showcase for professional lacrosse at its highest level."

A change to the format in 2025, the PLL and WLL team ranked first at the end of round-robin play will receive a bye to the Championship game on Monday, Feb. 17. Fourth place teams will be eliminated from playoff contention, raising the stakes for every round robin game in each team's pursuit of a Championship Series title.

The PLL debuted the sixes format Championship Series in 2023, where Chrome Lacrosse Club won the inaugural Championship Series Trophy. In 2024, the Boston Cannons took home the Championship Series in a 23-22 overtime thriller against the Philadelphia Waterdogs. Averaging nearly twice as many scores per game than the traditional field format, Olympic Sixes is marked by fast paced, high octane play. The 2025 Lexus Championship Series will be the first to feature a returning Championship Series title winner, and reigning PLL Championship team in the Utah Archers - the New York Atlas and Maryland Whipsnakes last qualified for the Championship Series in 2023.

Tickets for the 2025 Lexus Championship Series are on sale now. To learn more, visit https://premierlacrosseleague.com/championship-series.

