Premier Lacrosse League, Women's Lacrosse League Partners with Nike as Official Apparel Partner

Published on April 13, 2026 under Women's Lacrosse League (WLL) News Release







Los Angeles and Beaverton, Ore. - The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) and Women's Lacrosse League (WLL) today announced a multi-year agreement with Nike, naming the global sports brand the Official Apparel Partner of both leagues.

For the first time in league history, the PLL and WLL will partner with Nike as their official apparel provider, ushering in a new era for the leagues and the sport. As the premier apparel provider in the history of sport, Nike's partnership with the PLL and WLL represents a defining moment in the continued elevation of professional lacrosse.

The agreement establishes Nike as a foundational partner of the leagues, committed to raising the standard of performance, innovation, and athlete expression across the sport. Beginning with the 2026 season, Nike will design and produce on-field uniforms and sideline apparel for PLL and WLL teams, along with select fan merchandise collections.

"Nike has set the bar for elite performance and culture-defining moments in sports for decades, just as we aspire to do for the sport of lacrosse," said Paul Rabil, co-founder and president of the Premier Lacrosse League and Women's Lacrosse League. "We're building the PLL and WLL for what's next, and partnering with Nike accelerates that by giving us greater exposure and more opportunities for athletes across the game."

"This partnership between Nike, the PLL and the WLL reflects the momentum we're seeing in one of the most dynamic sports in North America," said Todd Jacobs, GM of Nike Field Sports. "We're proud to support Lacrosse's continued evolution, growth and visibility with the premier league organization in the game."

As part of the collaboration, Nike and the leagues will introduce redesigned team jerseys that reflect a new level of performance engineering and craftsmanship. Beyond on-field uniforms, Nike will collaborate with the PLL and WLL on sideline apparel and lifestyle collections that connect the leagues' athletes and teams with broader sport and culture audiences. PLL and WLL athletes will also have access to Nike footwear and lacrosse equipment.

Together, the partnership positions the PLL and WLL alongside the most iconic brand in sport and signals a new chapter in the growth and global relevance of professional lacrosse. Additional details on the new Nike-designed uniforms will be released ahead of the PLL's 2026 season.







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