Premier Lacrosse League and Maybelline Women's Lacrosse League Name PEARL Official Ball Partner

NEW YORK - The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster and the Maybelline Women's Lacrosse League (WLL) announced today that PEARL has been named the Official Ball Partner of both professional leagues. The multi-faceted partnership also extends to PLL Play, the leagues' youth lacrosse development platform.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone as PEARL becomes an inaugural equipment partner of the recently formed WLL, underscoring both organizations' commitment to providing elite equipment for the sport's top athletes.

"We're thrilled to welcome PEARL as the Official Ball Partner of the PLL, WLL, and PLL Play," said Mike Rabil, Co-Founder and CEO of the PLL. "This partnership represents our dedication to providing our athletes with the highest quality products available. PEARL's innovative approach to ball design, look and feel aligns perfectly with our commitment to elevate the game at every level."

PEARL has collaborated with both leagues to develop a custom ball featuring the brightest on-field colors ever used in the PLL and WLL. The enhanced visibility benefits both players during competition and fans following the action, further improving the viewing experience across broadcasts and in-stadium.

"We're thrilled that PEARL is partnering with the PLL, WLL, and PLL Play," said Erin Hanson, Founder and CEO of Guardian Sports. "We will be providing the best USA-made lacrosse balls to the top athletes in the world. PEARL being chosen by the PLL is a significant achievement for our company, and we are excited to bring an improved playing and viewing experience for players and fans alike. We hope this partnership will not only provide a better product on the field but also encourage fans to try the best ball on the market."

Guardian Sports, manufacturers of PEARL, is a leader in developing innovative safety solutions for athletes, with a special focus on their revolutionary PEARL lacrosse balls. PEARL lacrosse balls are designed to provide a safer and more durable playing experience. As the only manufacturer of lacrosse balls in the USA, PEARLs are re-engineered with cutting-edge technology to never grease or harden, staying in spec and outlasting the competition. In addition to the PLL, WLL and PLL Play, PEARL is the Official Ball of the NCAA Men's and Women's Lacrosse Championships and the MCLA.

The partnership will also support PLL Play initiatives, helping to grow the game at the youth level by providing access to professional-grade equipment for developmental programs across the country.

The custom PEARL balls made their debut at the Lexus Championship Series, and will be on field when the 2025 PLL season begins on May 30 in Albany, NY. To view the 2025 PLL season schedule and purchase tickets, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com/schedule.

