Poulter, Medved Earn Week Nine Accolades

After strong performances while rallying their teams to victory, Jordyn Poulter and Milica Medved have earned League One Volleyball's Player of the Week honors for week nine.

Offensive Player of the Week: Jordyn Poulter, LOVB Salt Lake

LOVB Salt Lake setter and Founding Athlete Jordyn Poulter directed her squad to its most efficient attack of the season Wednesday as LOVB Salt Lake hit .331 as a team in a four-set win at LOVB Omaha. Jordyn dished out 44 assists while adding eight digs and one kill to spur Salt Lake to its second consecutive victory and third place in the LOVB standings.

Jordyn has 443 assists on the season, second-most in the league. Her setting efficiency of .245 is in the top five, and Salt Lake ranks in the top half of the league in team attack percentage.

Defensive Player of the Week: Milica Medved, LOVB Madison

LOVB Madison libero Milica Medved dazzled Saturday against LOVB Houston, setting season highs with 24 digs and four assists as Madison beat Houston. The Stara Pazova, Serbia, native saved 85.7% of the attacks hit in her area and organized a Madison defense that made 92 digs in just four sets.

Milica has 64 digs on the season, most of which have come since taking over as Madison's primary libero February 22. She's also tallied a .711 dig percentage and made 13 assists.

Previous LOVB Players of the Week

Week Eight

Offensive Player of the Week: Annie Drews Schumacher, LOVB Madison

Defensive Player of the Week: Magdalena Jehlárová, LOVB Atlanta

Week Seven

Offensive Player of the Week: Jordan Thompson, LOVB Houston

Defensive Player of the Week: Kotoe Inoue, LOVB Austin

Week Six

LOVB Classic MVP: Jordan Thompson, LOVB Houston

Week Five

Offensive Player of the Week: Tessa Grubbs, LOVB Atlanta

Defensive Player of the Week: Madi Rishel, LOVB Houston

Week Four

Offensive Player of the Week: Skylar Fields, LOVB Salt Lake

Defensive Player of the Week: Madi Rishel, LOVB Houston

Week Three

Offensive Player of the Week: Skylar Fields, LOVB Salt Lake

Defensive Player of the Week: Piyanut Pannoy, LOVB Atlanta

Week Two

Offensive Player of the Week: Micha Hancock, LOVB Houston

Defensive Player of the Week: Justine Wong-Orantes, LOVB Omaha

Week One

Offensive Player of the Week: Jaali Winters, LOVB Omaha

Defensive Player of the Week: Manami Kojima, LOVB Salt Lake

