Potters to Face Heat

June 19, 2018 - Great West League (GWL) - Lincoln Potters News Release





This week's three-game series features the top-two teams in the Great West League as the Potters square off against their rival to the north the Chico Heat.

Tuesday, June 19 vs. Chico Heat - 6:35PM - Loomis Basin $2 Tuesday with $2 Beers, Soda, and Water.

Wednesday, June 20 vs. Chico Heat - 6:35PM - MudRun4Life Night with $1 Dollar Hot Dogs.

Thursday, June 21 vs. Chico Heat - 6:35PM - Dillian's Thirsty Thursday with $2 Beers, Soda, and Water.

• Discuss this story on the Great West League message board...





Great West League Stories from June 19, 2018

Potters to Face Heat - Lincoln Potters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.