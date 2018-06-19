Looking for stats?



Potters to Face Heat

June 19, 2018 - Great West League (GWL) - Lincoln Potters News Release

This week's three-game series features the top-two teams in the Great West League as the Potters square off against their rival to the north the Chico Heat.

Tuesday, June 19 vs. Chico Heat - 6:35PM - Loomis Basin $2 Tuesday with $2 Beers, Soda, and Water.

Wednesday, June 20 vs. Chico Heat - 6:35PM - MudRun4Life Night with $1 Dollar Hot Dogs.

Thursday, June 21 vs. Chico Heat - 6:35PM - Dillian's Thirsty Thursday with $2 Beers, Soda, and Water.

