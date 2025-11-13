PLL, WLL 2026 Championship Series Returns to D.C. February 27 - March 8, 2026

WASHINGTON - The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster and Maybelline Women's Lacrosse League (WLL) today announced the 2026 Championship Series will return to The St. James outside Washington, D.C. with two weekends of game action February 27 through March 8.

The top four teams from the 2025 PLL season and all four WLL teams will compete in the fast-paced Olympic Sixes format, showcasing lacrosse in its most dynamic form ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games.

The 2025 Champion New York Atlas, Western Conference Champion Denver Outlaws, California Redwoods, and Carolina Chaos will compete for the PLL's fourth Championship Series title. The WLL field features the reigning champion Boston Guard, California Palms, Maryland Charm, and New York Charging competing for the league's second WLL Championship Series title.

"We're fired up to bring The Championship Series back to The St. James in 2026 - where the PLL's top teams and all four WLL clubs will battle for a title on a single stage," said Paul Rabil, Co-Founder and President of the Premier Lacrosse League. "The Olympic Sixes format is lacrosse at its most electric. It's fast, physical, and built for a global audience. With the 2028 LA Games on the horizon, we're long on this format and this property."

The 2026 Championship Series will feature a change in schedule format for game action to take place over the course of two weekends, opening with Round Robin play Feb. 27 - March 1, and March 5 - 6. The fourth-place teams at the end of round-robin play will be eliminated from playoff contention, and first-place teams will earn an automatic bye to the Championship Series final. The second- and third-place teams face off in the semifinals on March 7 for a chance to compete for the PLL and WLL Championship Series titles on March 8.

The PLL debuted the sixes format Championship Series in 2023, where Chrome Lacrosse Club won the inaugural Championship Series Trophy. In 2025, the Boston Cannons captured their second-straight Championship Series title in a 21-14 victory over the Utah Archers. Averaging nearly twice as many scores per game than the traditional field format, Championship Series play is marked by fast paced, high octane play.

Last year's inaugural WLL Championship Series produced the most streamed women's professional lacrosse game ever on ESPN+ when the Boston Guard defeated the New York Charging 22-17 to win the inaugural 2025 WLL Championship Series title. All four of the league's original teams will return to The St. James in 2026 to vie for the Championship Series title.

Tickets for the 2026 Championship Series go on sale on November 19 at 12:00pm ET. To receive early access to tickets and learn more, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com/championship-series.







