PLL & WLL to Build an AI-Driven Ticketing Agent Platform Teaming with IBM

NEW YORK - The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) and the Women's Lacrosse League (WLL) today announced a collaboration with IBM to design and develop new AI-powered capabilities across the leagues' business platforms.

The newly launched partnership is aimed to help drive measurable growth in performance, optimize viewership engagement and reinvent the ticketing experience by turning fan interest into increased event attendance and fan loyalty. By finding ways to leverage IBM technology and services, PLL will add AI-driven functionality to the leagues' existing Ticketmaster-powered ticketing platform, supporting a more intelligent, efficient and personalized experience for fans nationwide.

"PLL and WLL fans are shaping one of the fastest-growing sports communities in the country, and our responsibility is to keep raising the standard for the live experience," said Paul Rabil, co-founder and president of the Premier Lacrosse League and Women's Lacrosse League. "This collaboration with IBM will help explore and test how we can improve the quality of our touchpoints, personalize them more intelligently and keep improving how fans interact with our leagues."

"IBM is looking forward to working with the Premier Lacrosse League and Women's Lacrosse League as they build the future of professional lacrosse," said Adam Lawrence, General Manager, IBM Americas, IBM. "This collaboration is designed to ultimately help the league reach new layers of fans and better engage their current fanbase. With faster data-driven decision making, the leagues can better tap into AI-powered predictive insights that turn interest into sustained attendance and sustained loyalty."

"IBM's heritage of innovation makes them a natural partner in our mission to trailblaze the future of professional sports," said Mike Rabil, Co-Founder & CEO of the Premier Lacrosse League. "Our work together will make our teams more efficient, and our fans' lives better as a result. We're proud to innovate alongside IBM."

The Premier Lacrosse League AI-powered technology goals with IBM include:

AI-assisted sales agent that surfaces relevant context, engagement signals and recommendations at key moments in the ticketing workflow

Enhanced yield and revenue forecasting to support more consistent, data-informed decision-making

