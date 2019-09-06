Playoffs Gameday: September 6 vs. Montgomery

September 6, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





Jackson Generals (78-57, North Division #2)

Vs. Montgomery Biscuits (88-50, North Division #1)

Friday, Septempber 6 | 6:05 pm CT

North Division Series, Game 3 (Best of 5) | Series tied, 1-1

Generals SP: RHP Bo Takahashi (9-7, 3.72 ERA)

Biscuits SP: RHP Joe Ryan (0-0, 3.38 ERA)

LAST GAME: Montgomery, Ala. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, scored a 9-1 blowout victory over the Montgomery Biscuits on Thursday, taking Game 2 of the 2019 Southern League North Division Series at Riverwalk Stadium. The win for Jackson (1-1) tied the series with Montgomery (1-1), ensuring the two teams will return to Montgomery on Saturday to play a fourth game in the first-to-three-wins series. All 5 runs that Jackson scored against Biscuits starter Kenny Rosenberg on Thursday were unearned, following 2 Biscuits errors.

Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com

TODAY'S MATCHUP: In the pivotal third game game of the best-of-five series, Generals right-hander Bo Takahashi will get his turn. At 22 years old, he's the youngest player on the Jackson roster, but he started last year's Game 5 in the North Division Series on the road at Montgomery, earning the win with 3 runs allowed over 5 1/3 innings. Takahashi has not fared well against the Biscuits in 2019 (5.51 ERA, 16 1/3 IP, 3 HR allowed), but if the Generals can score like they did on Thursday, he just has to keep them in the game. Joe Ryan will throw for Montgomery. He hasn't completed the fifth inning in any of his three Double-A starts, though he's totaled an impressive 24 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings. In his August 14 debut against Jackson, the Biscuits' right-hander conceded three earned runs over four innings.

NO BROTHERLY LOVE: In case you missed it, a former General was involved in rare moment of MLB history yesterday. Journeyman left-hander Brian Moran, who pitched for the Generals in 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2015, made his big-league debut at 30 years old for the Miami Marlins. In his first inning of work, he faced his younger brother, Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Colin Moran, and the elder Moran struck out the younger Moran for his first career MLB strikeout. Brian Moran became the first player since 1900 to face his brother in his debut in a pitcher-vs-hitter matchup, and he was the 15th Jackson alum to make his MLB debut this season.

FORMER GENERALS WHO HAVE DEBUTED IN MLB IN 2019

(debut date and MLB team in parentheses):

LHP Brian Moran (MIA, 9/5)

LHP Gabe Speier (KC, 9/5)

CF Ian Miller (MIN, 9/4)

RHP Joel Payamps (ARI, 8/21)

RHP Kevin Ginkel (ARI, 8/5)

IF Tim Lopes (SEA, 7/24)

LHP Alex Young (ARI, 6/27)

IF Domingo Leyba (ARI, 6/22)

LHP Colin Poche (TB, 6/10)

LHP Josh Taylor (BOS, 5/29)

1B Kevin Cron (ARI, 5/24)

RHP Wei-Chieh Huang (TEX, 4/23)

RHP Taylor Clarke (ARI, 4/20)

RHP Jon Duplantier (ARI, 4/1)

RHP Ryne Harper (MIN, 3/28)

