Pioneer League Announces 2024 Schedule

Today the Pioneer Baseball League presented by TicketSmarter, released its schedule for 2024.

The MLB Partner League will feature a 96-game season for each of its twelve clubs located in Montana (Flathead Valley, Great Falls, Billings and Missoula), Idaho (Idaho Falls and Boise), Colorado (Grand Junction, Windsor and Colorado Springs), Utah (Ogden) and for the first time this year, California (Oakland, and a team to be announced shortly).

The season begins on Tuesday, May 21stand runs through Sunday, September 8th. The full schedule can be viewed here: https://pioneerleague.com/sports/bsb/2024/schedule .

"We're so excited to begin a new chapter in the history of the Pioneer League with the launch of our two new teams in California," said PBL President Mike Shapiro. "In conjunction with the PBL's 85thanniversary season, the schedule will feature a lot of great promotional events at each of our ballparks to help celebrate this incredible milestone."

The 2023 Championship Series opponents, Billings Mustangs and Ogden Raptors, will open their seasons at Great Falls and at home against the Northern Colorado Owlz respectively. The league's newest club, the Oakland Ballers, begin their inaugural season in the Flathead Valley against the Glacier Range Riders. Their first home game will be played on June 4thagainst their soon-to-be-announced Northern California counterparts.

The PBL Playoffs presented by Frito Lay are based on a split season playoff structure. The league's first half will end on Sunday, July 14thand the second half on Sunday, September 8th.

The PBL Playoffs presented by Frito Lay will begin on Tuesday, September 10th.

