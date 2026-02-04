Pioneer Baseball League Introduces the "RedPocket Mobiles"

Published on February 4, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL) News Release







In a groundbreaking, historic partnership with wireless carrier RedPocket Mobile, the Pioneer Baseball League (PBL) today announced the name of its travel team, The RedPocket Mobiles, marking the first time in more than a century that an American professional baseball team has been named for a corporate partner.

"I am so excited to announce the extension of our partnership with RedPocket Mobile and, as a key element of our agreement, RedPocket will own the naming rights to our travel team, now called the "Mobiles", said PBL President Mike Shapiro. "While this is a breakthrough concept for American pro baseball teams, it underscores the PBL's commitment to innovation and meaningful partnerships with cutting-edge sponsors like RedPocket Mobile."

The last American, professional baseball team to operate under a corporate sponsorship was the Brooklyn Tip- Tops of the Federal League in 1915, a team named for its sponsor's bread company.

"We're incredibly proud to field the RedPocket Mobiles," said Joshua Gordon, CEO of RedPocket Mobile.

"We're bringing 'New Ultimate Cell Carrier' energy to baseball, and wherever the Mobiles go, we'll keep the team and our fans connected across America on our three major 5G networks."

The Mobiles will compete during the 2026 season exclusively on the road, traveling by bus to each of the Pioneer League communities throughout the summer. The Mobiles schedule, below, begins with a series in Modesto, California, and concludes in Billings, Montana.

The Mobiles will be led by a distinguished coaching staff with major league credentials:

- Dmitri Young, Manager - 13-year MLB veteran, 2-time All-Star, and 2008 National League Comeback Player of the Year.

- Ray King, Pitching Coach - 10-year Major League veteran.

- Brandon Bohning, Infield Coach

Overseeing baseball operations is General Manager Al Maulding. Maulding served previously as the Director of Media for the Grand Junction Jackalopes, managing the team's media properties, graphic design and technical services.

"We're incredibly excited -- as a league and as a team -- to make history on the field this season. This team, players and coaches alike, will be ready to compete the correct way," said Maulding. "We can't wait to showcase their skill, their energy, and the brand of baseball they're going to play for the fans of the Pioneer League."

The addition of the RedPocket Mobiles reflects the PBL's continued commitment to innovation, opportunity, and high-level professional baseball.







