Pioneer Baseball League Announces Prospect Combine in Partnership with the California Winter League

Spokane, WA - The Pioneer Baseball League today announced that it will hold a Prospect Combine in partnership with the California Winter League (CWL) on Saturday November 6th at Mercer University's Claude Smith Field in Macon, Georgia.

Prospective players can register at the below links:

Pitchers: https://pioneerbaseball.playbookapi.com/programs/register/prospectcombine/pitchers/

Position Players: https://pioneerbaseball.playbookapi.com/programs/register/prospectcombine/positionplayers/

"The Pioneer League is very excited to be partnering with the California Winter League for this combine camp," said Pioneer League Vice President Henry Hunter. "We are looking forward to working with the CWL on a number of player development opportunities going forward, so this is a great first step for our relationship."

The Atlantic League's Stan Cliburn, Manager of the Maryland Blue Crabs, will run the combine. The coaching staff will include Pioneer League Managers Tommy Thompson of the Great Falls Voyagers and Michael Schlact of the 2021 PBL Champion Missoula PaddleHeads.

"The CWL's goal has always been to put players in front of decision makers. Working with the Pioneer League and managers like Stan Cliburn at this combine event creates another great opportunity for free agents to get on a professional team's radar," said Andrew Starke, CWL President.

The combine will start at 9:30 AM on November 6th. It will feature workouts and skills evaluations for players, followed by a simulated game for selected players. For more details on the tryout go to: https://www.milb.com/pioneer/players/faq

Claude Smith Field at Mercer University is located at 1501 Mercer University Dr, Macon, GA 31207. The nearest airports are the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and the Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon. The preferred hotel for the Prospect Combine is La Quinta on 3944 River Place Dr, Macon, GA 31210. In order to get the reduced rate of $69 per night, use registration code: "LBMU Mercer Rate".

Their phone number is 478-475-0206.

