Phoenix Rising FC vs. North Carolina FC - Game Highlights

August 25, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Phoenix YouTube Video







Phoenix Rising FC's Rocco Rios Novo and North Carolina FC's Jake McGuire stole the show with some outstanding saves as each recorded a four-save shutout in a scoreless draw between their clubs at Phoenix Rising Stadium.

