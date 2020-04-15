Peoria's Eric Levine Named SPHL Goaltender of the Year

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Wednesday announced that Eric Levine of the Peoria Rivermen has been selected as the SPHL Goaltender of the Year in a vote of league coaches, broadcasters and media representatives.

Huntsville's Max Milosek finished second in the voting.

In backstopping the Rivermen to a 33-8-5 record and a share of first place at the season's premature end, Levine led SPHL goaltenders in wins (22 - tied), goals against average (2.07), save percentage (0.928), shutouts (4 - tied) and shootout wins (3). A native of Wheeling, IL, Levine also ranked second in minutes (1827:08) and third in saves (810).

Previous SPHL Goaltender of the Year Winners

2018-19 Mavric Parks, Birmingham Bulls

2017-18 Brad Barone, Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

2016-17 Sean Bonar, Fayetteville FireAntz

2015-16 Garrett Bartus, Macon Mayhem

2014-15 Kyle Rank, Peoria Rivermen

2013-14 Kyle Rank, Peoria Rivermen

2012-13 Riley Gill, Louisiana IceGators

2011-12 Ian Vigier, Columbus Cottonmouths

2010-11 Mark Sibbald, Huntsville Havoc

2009-10 Bill Zaniboni, Mississippi Surge

2008-09 Andrew Gallant, Knoxville Ice Bears

2007-08 Tim Haun, Jacksonville Barracudas

2006-07 Chad Rycroft, Columbus Cottonmouths

2005-06 Terry Denike, Florida Seals

2004-05 Chad Collins, Fayetteville FireAntz

The SPHL will announce its Coach of the Year on Thursday.

