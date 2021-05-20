Pensacola's Jake Wahlin Named SPHL Rookie of the Year

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League on Thursday announced that Jake Wahlin of the Pensacola Ice Flyers has been selected as the SPHL Rookie of the Year in a vote of league representatives.

Wahlin led all rookies in points (37), goals (19) and shorthanded goals (three), while ranking second in assists (18 - tied), power play goals (three - tied), power play assists (five - tied) and plus-minus rating (+16 - tied).

Wahlin was also third among all players with four shorthanded points.

Previous SPHL Rookie of the Year Award Winners

2019-20 - Austin Plevy, Evansville Thunderbolts

2018-19 - Ben Blasko, Peoria Rivermen

2017-18 - Jacob Barber, Birmingham Bulls

2016-17 - Mike Moran, Mississippi RiverKings

2015-16 - John Lidgett, Huntsville Havoc

2014-15 - Bryce Williamson, Columbus Cottonmouths

2013-14 - Joe Caveney, Pensacola Ice Flyers

2012-13 - Matt Gingera, Columbus Cottonmouths

2011-12 - Kiefer Smiley, Mississippi Surge and Jordan Chong, Pensacola Ice Flyers

2010-11 - Chris Wilson, Pensacola Ice Flyers

2009-10 - Jesse Biduke, Fayetteville FireAntz

2008-09 - Michael Richard, Twin City Cyclones

2007-08 - Taylor Hustead, Twin City Cyclones

2006-07 - Tim Velemirovich, Fayetteville FireAntz

2005-06 - Rob Sich, Florida Seals

2004-05 - Chad Collins, Fayetteville FireAntz

The SPHL will announce its Defenseman of the Year on Friday.

