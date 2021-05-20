Pensacola's Jake Wahlin Named SPHL Rookie of the Year
May 20, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League on Thursday announced that Jake Wahlin of the Pensacola Ice Flyers has been selected as the SPHL Rookie of the Year in a vote of league representatives.
Wahlin led all rookies in points (37), goals (19) and shorthanded goals (three), while ranking second in assists (18 - tied), power play goals (three - tied), power play assists (five - tied) and plus-minus rating (+16 - tied).
Wahlin was also third among all players with four shorthanded points.
Previous SPHL Rookie of the Year Award Winners
2019-20 - Austin Plevy, Evansville Thunderbolts
2018-19 - Ben Blasko, Peoria Rivermen
2017-18 - Jacob Barber, Birmingham Bulls
2016-17 - Mike Moran, Mississippi RiverKings
2015-16 - John Lidgett, Huntsville Havoc
2014-15 - Bryce Williamson, Columbus Cottonmouths
2013-14 - Joe Caveney, Pensacola Ice Flyers
2012-13 - Matt Gingera, Columbus Cottonmouths
2011-12 - Kiefer Smiley, Mississippi Surge and Jordan Chong, Pensacola Ice Flyers
2010-11 - Chris Wilson, Pensacola Ice Flyers
2009-10 - Jesse Biduke, Fayetteville FireAntz
2008-09 - Michael Richard, Twin City Cyclones
2007-08 - Taylor Hustead, Twin City Cyclones
2006-07 - Tim Velemirovich, Fayetteville FireAntz
2005-06 - Rob Sich, Florida Seals
2004-05 - Chad Collins, Fayetteville FireAntz
The SPHL will announce its Defenseman of the Year on Friday.
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from May 20, 2021
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.