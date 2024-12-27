Pecos League to Realign in 2025 with Santa Fe Moving South

The Santa Fe Fuego will move into the Southern Division. The Kansas Hormigas will be in the Northern Division. The Monterey Amberjacks will be in the Pacific Division.

The Playoff format remains exactly the same.

Santa Fe played in the Southern Division in 2016 and 2021. The Fuego were in the Northern Division in 2013, 2015 and 2024. In 2012, 2014, 2017, 2018 ,2019, 2022 and 2023 there was one Mountain Division with no North or South Divider.

The Fuego play teams in both North and South evenly the difference would occur in the Fuego win the Southern Division and obtain a first round bye. A task that would loom difficult with the Pecos League's three perennial best teams in the South (Alpine, Roswell and Tucson.)

The Amberjacks return to the Pacific Division is the obviously logistical plan. All California teams are in one division and only play teams within California until the Championship Series.

Kansas City landing in Mountain North is obvious where they will play Blackwell, Garden City and North Platte the most times on their schedule.

