Pecos League Releases Its 2025 Schedule

The Pecos League has unveiled its 2025 schedule.

All teams will play 54 games in the regular season. 2025 will be the 15th year of Pecos League Play.

The first day of regular season games in the Pacific Division is May 22, 2025.

The first day of regular season games in the Mountain Division is May 28, 2025.

There will be a total of 432 regular season games followed by three rounds of playoffs.

The following teams will host 4th of July Games: (Alpine, Blackwell, Garden City, Santa Fe, Trinidad, Bakersfield, Monterey and San Rafael)

The Pecos League will feature seven teams in the Pacific Time Zone (Bakersfield, Monterey, Dublin, San Rafael, Vallejo, Martinez, Tucson)

The Pecos League will feature three teams in the Mountain Time Zone (Roswell, Trinidad, Santa Fe)

The Pecos League will feature six teams in the Central Time Zone (Alpine, Austin, Blackwell, Garden City, Kansas City, North Platte, Pecos)

There will be no travel team in the Pecos League for the first time since 2019.

In 2025 the Mountain Division will consist of these teams.

Alpine Cowboys -14th year of play

Blackwell Flycatchers -3rd year of play

Garden City Wind -10th year of play

Kansas City Hormigas -1st year of play

North Platte 80s -2nd year of play

Pecos Bills -2nd year of play

Roswell Invaders -15th year of play

Santa Fe Fuego -13th year of play

Trinidad Triggers -13th year of play

Tucson Saguaros -10th year of play

In 2025 the Pacific Division will consist of these teams:

Martinez Sturgeon -5th year of play

Vallejo Seaweed -3rd year of play

San Rafael Pacifics -13th year of play

Dublin Leprechauns -3rd year of play

Montery Amberjacks -7th year of play

Bakersfield Train Robbers -8th year of play

