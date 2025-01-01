Pecos League Celebrates 15 Year Anniversary in 2025 Season

The 2025 season will serve as the Pecos Leagues 15th season of play.

8660 players have played in the Pecos League.

5370 Games have been played in the Pecos League.

The Roswell Invaders and Alpine Cowboys have played in the Pecos League all 15 seasons.Steve Liddell of Las Cruces, New Mexico has umpired in all 15 seasons.Trinidad Triggers and Santa Fe Fuego have played 13 years missing only the inaugural season and COVID. The Tucson Saguaros set the Pecos League Attendance Record on July 4, 2016 against the Roswell Invaders.

Daniel Aldrich is the All-Time Home Run Leader with 84.

Since 2011 Forty Cities have hosted a Pecos League Team.

Nine Cities have hosted a Pecos League Team for over nine years

Roswell Invaders 2011-2025

Alpine Cowboys 2011-2025

Santa Fe Fuego 2012-2025

Trinidad Triggers 2012-2025

Garden City Wind 2015-2025

Tucson Saguaros 2016-2025

Bakersfield Train Robbers 2017-2025

White Sands Pupfish 2011-2019

Monterey Amberjacks 2017-2025 Three Cities have hosted a Pecos League Team for five years

Martinez Sturgeon 2021-2025

San Rafael Pacifics 2021-2025

Salina Stockade 2016-2020 Seventeen Cities have hosted a Pecos League Team for two years

Las Cruces Vaqueros 2011,2012,2015

Pecos Bills 2024-2025

North Platte 80s 2024-2025

Ruidoso Osos 2011,2018

Raton Osos 2013-2014

Las Vegas Train Robbers 2013-2015

Colorado Springs Snow Sox 2021-2022

Marysville Drakes 2023-2024

Austin Weirdos 2022-2024

Dublin Leprechauns 2023-2025

Wasco Reserve 2019-2022

Santa Cruz Seaweed 2021-2022

Vallejo Seaweed 2023-2025

Blackwell FlyCatchers 2024-2025

Taos Blizzard 2013-2014

California City Whiptails 2017-2019

High Desert Yardbirds 2017-2019

Eleven Cities have hosted a Pecos League Team for one year only:

Houston Apollos 2020

Bisbee Blue 2014

Douglas Diablos 2014

Carlsbad Bats 2011

Topeka Train Robbers 2016

Santa Rosa Scuba Divers 2022

Lancaster Sound Breakers 2023

Hollywood Stars 2017

Great Bend Boom 2016

Weimar Hormigas 2022

Kansas City Hormigas 2025

