Pecos League Celebrates 15 Year Anniversary in 2025 Season
January 1, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos) News Release
The 2025 season will serve as the Pecos Leagues 15th season of play.
8660 players have played in the Pecos League.
5370 Games have been played in the Pecos League.
The Roswell Invaders and Alpine Cowboys have played in the Pecos League all 15 seasons.Steve Liddell of Las Cruces, New Mexico has umpired in all 15 seasons.Trinidad Triggers and Santa Fe Fuego have played 13 years missing only the inaugural season and COVID. The Tucson Saguaros set the Pecos League Attendance Record on July 4, 2016 against the Roswell Invaders.
Daniel Aldrich is the All-Time Home Run Leader with 84.
Since 2011 Forty Cities have hosted a Pecos League Team.
Nine Cities have hosted a Pecos League Team for over nine years
Roswell Invaders 2011-2025
Alpine Cowboys 2011-2025
Santa Fe Fuego 2012-2025
Trinidad Triggers 2012-2025
Garden City Wind 2015-2025
Tucson Saguaros 2016-2025
Bakersfield Train Robbers 2017-2025
White Sands Pupfish 2011-2019
Monterey Amberjacks 2017-2025 Three Cities have hosted a Pecos League Team for five years
Martinez Sturgeon 2021-2025
San Rafael Pacifics 2021-2025
Salina Stockade 2016-2020 Seventeen Cities have hosted a Pecos League Team for two years
Las Cruces Vaqueros 2011,2012,2015
Pecos Bills 2024-2025
North Platte 80s 2024-2025
Ruidoso Osos 2011,2018
Raton Osos 2013-2014
Las Vegas Train Robbers 2013-2015
Colorado Springs Snow Sox 2021-2022
Marysville Drakes 2023-2024
Austin Weirdos 2022-2024
Dublin Leprechauns 2023-2025
Wasco Reserve 2019-2022
Santa Cruz Seaweed 2021-2022
Vallejo Seaweed 2023-2025
Blackwell FlyCatchers 2024-2025
Taos Blizzard 2013-2014
California City Whiptails 2017-2019
High Desert Yardbirds 2017-2019
Eleven Cities have hosted a Pecos League Team for one year only:
Houston Apollos 2020
Bisbee Blue 2014
Douglas Diablos 2014
Carlsbad Bats 2011
Topeka Train Robbers 2016
Santa Rosa Scuba Divers 2022
Lancaster Sound Breakers 2023
Hollywood Stars 2017
Great Bend Boom 2016
Weimar Hormigas 2022
Kansas City Hormigas 2025
• Discuss this story on the Pecos League message board...
Pecos League Stories from January 1, 2025
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.