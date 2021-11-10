PBL Announces Postseason Award Winners

Spokane, WA - At its Annual Meetings in Las Vegas, NV, the Pioneer Baseball League ("PBL") today announced its 2021 All Star Team, Postseason Award Winners and Statistics Champions.

Zac Almond, catcher for the PBL champion Missoula PaddleHeads was named the league's Most Valuable Player. Almond had 92 RBI's and a .353 average.

Other postseason award winners include:

Pitcher of the Year- Mark Simon, Missoula PaddleHeads

Rookie of the Year- Jalen Garcia, Billings Mustangs

International Player of the Year- Jason Matthews, Great Falls Voyagers

Knockout Round Champion- Manny Olloque, Rocky Mountain Vibes

Missoula's first-year Manager, Michael Schlacht, who led the PaddleHeads to a championship and a league-best overall record of 66-32, was named the PBL Manager of the Year.

The Ogden Raptors David Maberry was named the PBL Batting Champion with a .412 batting average.

Zac Almond was also crowned the league's homerun champion with 26 HRs. Idaho Falls Matt Feinstein won the RBI title with 116 RBI.

Grand Junction's Robbie Baker won both the ERA title (0.77) and was the Saves leader with 12 saves.

The PBL All Star team is as follows:

1B- Webb Little, Idaho Falls Chukars

2B- Vinny Esposito, Grand Junction Rockies

3B- Cameron Thompson, Missoula PaddleHeads

SS- Clay Fisher, Missoula PaddleHeads

C- Zac Almond, Missoula PaddleHeads

OF- Josh Broughton, Ogden Raptors

OF- Matt Feinstein, Idaho Falls Chukars

OF- Jakob Goldfarb, Ogden Raptors

DH- David Maberry, Ogden Raptors

SP- Matt Dallas, Boise Hawks

RP- Mark Simon, Missoula PaddleHeads

Closer- Robbie Baker, Grand Junction Rockies

About the Pioneer Baseball League: Since 1939, the Pioneer League has operated in the Mountain West region. Beginning in 2021, the PBL became a Major League Baseball Professional Partner League with teams in Montana (Billings, Missoula and Great Falls), Idaho (Boise and Idaho Falls), Utah (Ogden) and Colorado (Grand Junction and Colorado Springs). The Northern Colorado Owlz, formerly the Orem Owlz, and an expansion team in Flathead County, MT will join the League for the 2022 season. For more information go to www.pioneerleague.com.

