PBL Announces Postseason All-Stars

The Pioneer Baseball League (PBL), a Major League Baseball Partner League, announced today its 2024 Postseason All-Star team.

The winner of the first half of the season, Missoula PaddleHeads, led the PBL with four representatives on the All-Star team.

"I'm very proud of all the outstanding players in the Pioneer League, particularly this tremendously talented group of PBL All Stars," said league President Mike Shapiro. "These players underscore the exceptional level of play in our league and demonstrates the effectiveness of our emphasis on player development and scouting."

The roster includes all eight field positions plus a utility player, followed by two starting pitchers and two relief pitchers, as follows.

C: Nicholas Klemp (Boise Hawks)

1B: Noah Martinez (Oakland Ballers)

2B: Josh Day (Rocky Mountain Vibes)

SS: Braylin Marine (Yolo High Wheelers)

3B: Collin Runge (Missoula PaddleHeads)

OF: Adam Fogel (Missoula PaddleHeads)

OF: Xane Washington (Great Falls Voyagers)

OF: Chad Castillo (Glacier Range Riders)

Utility: Christopher Sargent (Ogden Raptors)

SP1: Mike Peterson (Boise Hawks)

SP2: Alfredo Villa (Missoula PaddleHeads)

RP1: Jonathan Haab (Billings Mustangs)

RP2: Ethan Swanson (Missoula PaddleHeads)

This years' All-Star team is highlighted by Missoula PaddleHeads' rookie outfielder Adam Fogel. Fogel was named the Pioneer League MVP and Rookie of the Year last month after setting the PBL record for Home Runs in a season with 35. He finished the season with a .388 average, 115 RBIs, and 35 home runs, solidifying his place as one of the league's brightest stars.

Boise Hawks' starting pitcher Mike Peterson leads the pitching staff after tying for the league-lead in wins for 2024 at 10. In his third season with the Boise Hawks, Peterson picked up 10 wins in 19 appearances, garnering a 4.38 ERA and 1.35 WHIP, striking out 100 batters.

Billings Mustangs' reliever Jonathan Haab made the All-Star team after a terrific season that saw him earn the PBL Reliever of the Year Award for 2024. In his first year with the Billings Mustangs, Haab saw 41 appearances and posted a 4-1 record with 12 saves, a 2.21 ERA, and 61 strikeouts over 40.2 innings pitched. With a 1.45 WHIP, he was a dominant force out of the bullpen, consistently shutting down opponents in high-leverage situations.

The PBL's Postseason All-Stars, highlighting the best performing players in the league, were based on nominations from the twelve member PBL general managers and managers, followed by a voting process to decide the roster.

