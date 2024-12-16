PBL Announces 2025 Tryout Camps

(Davenport, FL; Scottsdale, AZ; Ogden, UT) - The Pioneer Baseball League (PBL), a professional Major League Baseball Partner League, is excited to announce its 2025 tryout camps, a premier opportunity for aspiring baseball players to showcase their talent, receive a personalized data and analytics profile, and compete for a roster spot on one of the league's 12 teams located in California, Colorado, Montana, Idaho, and Utah.

Renowned for its focus on player scouting and skills assessment, the PBL tryouts offer a unique experience enhanced by a partnership with Yakkertech, a leader in optical tracking and performance analytics. Players will benefit from advanced metrics captured during the camps, with data stored on BaseballCloud for both personal use and real-time scout access. With no cuts during the tryout camp, each PBL manager is committed to offering at least one player an invitation to spring training following a post-camp draft.

2025 PBL Tryout Camp Details

Florida Camp:

- Northeast Regional Park, Davenport, FL (Orlando Area)

- February 21-23, 2025

- At Least 12 Guaranteed Roster Spots

Arizona Camp:

- Salt River Fields, Scottsdale, AZ

- April 15-17, 2025

- At Least 12 Guaranteed Roster Spots

Midseason Camp:

- Lindquist Field, Ogden, UT

- July 19-20, 2025

The Florida and Arizona camps guarantee at least 12 invitations to PBL club spring training, with additional roster spot opportunities following the Mid-Season Tryout Camp in Utah.

Participants will receive expert evaluations from scouts and managers representing every PBL club, along with personalized developmental feedback. Each of the camps will culminate in a draft, offering players a direct pathway to join a PBL team and continue their professional journey.

The PBL is increasingly regarded as the premier player development league for players seeking to continue their playing careers with independent and affiliated clubs. Over the past three years, 88 Pioneer League players have advanced to Major League organizations.

"We are proud of the many successful prospects our clubs have scouted and signed through our tryout camps and look forward to another talented draft class in 2025", said Commissioner Henry Hunter.

The PBL Tryout Camps are open to players aged 18 and older with less than three years of professional experience. Players who are not eligible to play in the PBL are still encouraged to participate, as their performance data may be accessed by other professional leagues. Full eligibility details can be found here and registration for tryouts can be found at pioneerleague.com.

