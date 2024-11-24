PBL Announces 2025 Schedule

The Pioneer Baseball League, an MLB Partner League, released their schedule today for the 2025 season.

The season will feature 96 games for each of its twelve clubs located in Montana (Flathead Valley, Great Falls, Billings and Missoula), Idaho (Boise and Idaho Falls), Colorado (Grand Junction, Colorado Springs and Windsor), Utah (Ogden) and California (Oakland and Yuba-Sutter).

The regular season will begin on Tuesday, May 20th and run through Sunday, September 7th.

"The PBL is excited to officially launch the 2025 season with the new schedule," said PBL President Mike Shapiro. "We're a strong league that brings excitement to our fans and communities, a chance for talented young players to hopefully realize their dreams of playing in the big leagues, and a thriving incubator of innovative and experimental rules in conjunction with our MLB partners."

The season will feature rematches between the four 2024 playoff teams. The 2024 Champions Yolo High Wheelers, now the Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers, will face off against the Glacier Range Riders in two series this season in a rematch of the 2024 Championship series.

Now in their second season, the Oakland Ballers will have a rematch of their 2024 PBL Divisional Playoff series against the High Wheelers in July and August.

The Pioneer League's first half will end on Sunday, July 13th and the second half on Sunday, September 7th. The PBL Playoffs will begin on Tuesday, September 9th.

