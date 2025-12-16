PARITY Rules in the MASL: Everyone Can Beat Everyone: MASL Monday

On this week's episode, Erik Bergrud joins Alex Bastyovanszky to discuss the wild weekend of MASL action. The Comets' broadcaster dives into the games after Friday night's upset by the Milwaukee Wave and a bounce-back victory over Utica City FC. Did the Tacoma Stars have the best weekend out there? Tacoma's debut weekend saw them sweep the favored Baltimore Blast. And the San Diego Sockers secured an easy win over the Empire Stykers. Plus, Erik grades the MASL Monday team of the week!ÃÂ







