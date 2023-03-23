Paramount & Co. Joins American Association as Preferred Partner

March 23, 2023 - American Association (AA) News Release







Moorhead, MN - Quickly becoming a trusted partner of the league, Paramount is supporting the American Association and its member clubs with major league events, projects, and facility enhancements & expansion.

"As we continue to innovate and enhance the quality of our main events, such as our All-Star Game and Miles Wolff Cup Finals, having a partner like Paramount became increasingly important. Likewise, having someone we can trust to help our expansion teams with their stadium openings has become increasingly valuable," said American Association Commissioner, Joshua Schaub.

"As Paramount continues to grow its relationships throughout baseball at all levels, this partnership with the AAPB was a priority to secure, said Dan King, President of Paramount. The growth and expansion of the league with new stadiums and naming rights opportunities will be a seamless fit for all of Paramount's services both in the short and long term, and we could not be more excited"

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from March 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.