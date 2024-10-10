Owlz' General Manager Jason Ficca Named Executive of the Year

The Pioneer Baseball League (PBL), an official MLB Partner League, announced today that Northern Colorado Owlz General Manager Jason Ficca received the Dave "Bags" Baggott Executive of the Year award for 2024.

In his third season as the Owlz' GM, Ficca led the Owlz to another successful season on the field, finishing with the third-best overall record in the PBL. Ficca, a seasoned sports executive with undergraduate and master's degrees from the University of Iowa, successfully managed the Owlz operations under difficult circumstances, considering the team has been playing in temporary ballparks while their permanent stadium has been under construction at the Future Legends site in Windsor, CO.

"A lot of people worked really hard to make this a great season of Owlz baseball" said Ficca. "I'm thrilled to accept this award on behalf of all of them."

"Jason represents the very best of what the Pioneer League is all about," said PBL President Mike Shapiro. "He managed a very challenging situation with incredible patience, tenacity and transparency. He's a total professional and a class act."

