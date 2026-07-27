Owen Lee Named Player, Jayce Rollins Named Pitcher of the Week

Published on July 27, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL) News Release







CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Appalachian League announced that Burlington's Owen Lee (Kentucky) and Johnson City's Jayce Rollins (Florida Southern) were named Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, for the period of July 20-26.

Lee, 21, slashed .600/.588/1.200 with a 1.788 OPS over four games for the Sock Puppets en route to Player of the Week honors. He went 6-for-10 at the plate with one home run, three doubles, eight RBI, five runs scored, two walks, and three stolen bases on three attempts. Ten of Lee's 12 total bases on the week came on Thursday, when he collected a home run and three doubles in Burlington's 16-5 win over Greeneville. In just eight games played this summer, Lee is slashing .400/.471/.760 for the Sock Puppets, with 10 hits, two home runs, and 10 RBI.

The Trenton, Tenn., native spent the 2026 season at Tennessee Tech, where he amassed 12 home runs, 23 extra-base hits, 42 RBI and 101 total bases as a redshirt sophomore. Over two seasons with the Golden Eagles, Lee slashed .269/.384/.489 with 21 home runs and 79 RBI. He is committed to continue his collegiate career at Kentucky this fall.

Rollins, 19, turned in one of the best pitching performances of the Appalachian League season on July 23, throwing 96 pitches over six innings without giving up an earned run. The 6-foot-6 Florida Southern righty struck out a season-high 12 batters, allowing only one walk and six hits while earning a quality start. On the week, Rollins had a 0.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, and .250 BAA. This season, he leads all Johnson City pitchers in innings pitched (31.0) and games started (7), is second in strikeouts (31) and ERA (3.77), and is third in WHIP (1.74). He carries a 3-0 record into the last week of the regular season.

The San Antonio, Fla., native threw 34.1 innings over 12 appearances as a freshman at Florida Southern this spring, totaling 30 strikeouts against just eight walks. He tallied season-high five strikeouts against Illinois Springfield on February 14 and Roosevelt on March 3. The Pasco High School (Fla.) Valedictorian was named to the SSC Commissioner's Honor Roll in 2026.







Appalachian League Stories from July 27, 2026

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