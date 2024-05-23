Overhauled Rattlers Race Past Rival Sea Bears 94-86 in Home Opener

May 23, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release









Saskatchewan Rattlers and Winnipeg Sea Bears on game night

The Saskatchewan Rattlers, inaugural champions of the CEBL, were one-upped last season by their regional rival Winnipeg Sea Bears, an expansion team.

It seems the Rattlers took that personally.

Saskatchewan raced to a 94-86 opening night win over Winnipeg on Wednesday at Saskatoon's SaskTel Centre, led by 23 points from CEBL veteran Jalen Harris. Maurice Calloo, also in his third year in the league but first with Saskatchewan, added 22 points.

