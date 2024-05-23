EMI Promotional Products Become the Official Promotional Partner of CEBL

May 23, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release







The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Thursday that EMI Promotional Products (EMI) has been named the Official Promotional Partner of the CEBL through a new National sponsorship that encompasses the league and its 10 teams. This partnership enables EMI to showcase its capabilities and commitment to quality and innovation in the promotional products and apparel space.

"EMI has a great reputation for providing premium products to companies across the country and around the world," said Mike Morreale, Commissioner and Co-Founder of the CEBL. "We look forward to working with them to create exciting promotional items for our fans, staff, players and coaches in 2024."

EMI aims to elevate the fan experience by introducing high-quality, custom promotional products that fans can cherish and utilize beyond the games. This partnership signifies an innovative approach to sports marketing, emphasizing the creation of a deeper connection between the sport and its fans.

"In our commitment to elevating fan experiences and fostering deeper connections, we at EMI are thrilled to embark on this journey with the CEBL as their Official Promotional Partner," said EMI President, Mark Shields. "This partnership not only reflects our dedication to providing premium products but also signifies our shared passion for basketball and community engagement. Together, we look forward to igniting the excitement of the game and creating memorable moments for fans nationwide."

This collaboration with the CEBL furthers EMI's position as a Canadian leader for custom printed t-shirts. As the partnership unfolds, fans can look forward to exciting promotions, exclusive merchandise, and unique fan engagement opportunities that bring them closer to the game they love. First up are 10,000 custom printed t-shirts that will be distributed to fans at the season home opener for our Ontario based teams.

More than 50 CEBL games will be broadcast live nationally on TSN and Game+ this season, with an additional eight games in French on RDS. Fans can also livestream all regular season, playoff and Championship Weekend games on CEBL+ powered by BetVictor, TSN+ and the CEBL Mobile app for iOS and Android devices. Next Level Sports & Entertainment - The U.S. Home for CEBL, will pick up 40 CEBL games for its U.S. audience in 2024, while international streaming service, Courtside1891, will carry 27 games for subscribers outside of North America.

Season tickets and flex packs are now available league wide with priority seating access and preferred pricing. Ticket information for all CEBL games, including single-game tickets, can be found by visiting cebl.ca/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from May 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.