Oregon Utility Amari Harper Receives AUSL Golden Ticket

Published on April 19, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) News Release







Oregon utility player Amari Harper received a Golden Ticket to the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) following the Ducks' Sunday game versus Washington.

Natasha Watley presented the Golden Ticket, marking Harper's selection in the league's 2026 College Draft.

How it works: Golden Tickets and the AUSL College Draft

Harper has been a consistent offensive force for Oregon this season. She has 45 hits with 40 RBIs, including eight doubles and 12 home runs, through April 18. She is batting .375 with 24 walks. She has also been perfect defensively, posting a 1.000 fielding percentage with no errors.

Her production continues a strong collegiate career that began at Texas A&M. In 2025, Harper earned All-SEC Second Team honors after hitting .421 with a .536 on-base percentage and a .698 slugging percentage. She hit eight home runs, 11 doubles, and 51 RBIs, while putting together a 22-game on-base streak and setting an SEC Tournament single-game record with six RBIs.

She appeared in 154 career games with the Aggies, compiling a .364 batting average with 22 doubles, nine home runs, and 85 RBIs before transferring to Oregon.

Over the next few weeks, AUSL Golden Tickets will be presented to college softball players at programs across the country. The AUSL College Draft will air on Monday, May 4, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and reveal which teams Harper and the other draftees were selected by.

Siera Jones is the digital media reporter at Athletes Unlimited. You can follow her on Instagram and X @sieraajones.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from April 19, 2026

Oregon Utility Amari Harper Receives AUSL Golden Ticket - AUSL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.