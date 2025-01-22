Once a Warrior, Always a Warrior - Michael Manson Gets Call up to Super Rugby for 2025 Season

Michael Manson, a beloved fan favorite after the breakout season he delivered in 2024, has earned an incredible opportunity to step up to Super Rugby with the Otago Highlanders in his native New Zealand.

Michael's time with the Warriors was nothing short of extraordinary. From becoming the MLR's top try-scorer to setting team and league records, his electrifying performances on the field and his connection to Utah's culture made him unforgettable.

Though we'll miss seeing Michael in Warriors colors, we couldn't be prouder of this next chapter in his career. Representing his home team in Super Rugby is a monumental achievement, and we know he'll make Utah proud on the global stage.

But the excitement doesn't stop there! We're thrilled to announce the arrival of a few more rising stars. Blake Makiri joins the Warriors from New Zealand. A dynamic talent known for his speed, skill, and relentless work ethic. Ronnie McElligott, a standout from Saint Mary's College and 2023 MLR Collegiate Draft pick, joins us coming off the back of a 3rd round pick by the Dallas Jackals for the 2024 season.

Rounding out this week, Lone Aki, Utah Rugby powerhouse, assistant coach of Men's Rugby at UVU, is a passionate leader and advocate of youth rugby. Lone joins us with deep roots in the local rugby community, and a fierce love for the game.

Their energy and commitment will be a perfect fit for the Warriors as we build toward an unforgettable 2025 season.

