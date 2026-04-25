Oklahoma's Ailana Agbayani Earns AUSL Golden Ticket

Published on April 24, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) News Release







Oklahoma infielder Ailana Agbayani became the latest college standout to receive a Golden Ticket to the Athletes Unlimited Softball League on Saturday, marking her selection into the league's 2026 College Draft.

The Golden Ticket was presented following Oklahoma's game against Georgia, continuing the league's nationwide tour recognizing top college talent.

Agbayani has been a steady presence for the Sooners as their starting second baseman, and is in the midst of the most productive offensive stretch of her career. Through 48 games, she is hitting .409 with 45 hits, 41 runs scored, 29 RBIs and six home runs, while drawing 23 walks.

She's been just as impactful in the field as she is in the batter's box. Agbayani earned the 2025 Rawlings Gold Glove at second base after posting a .989 fielding percentage with just two errors across 61 starts. She was also named to the SEC All-Defensive Team and collected both SEC Player of the Week and Softball America Star of the Week honors during the season.

Before arriving at Oklahoma, Agbayani built a strong resume at BYU. She earned NFCA All-Region honors in each of her first three collegiate seasons and was named the 2023 WCC Defensive Player of the Year as a freshman. In her sophomore campaign, she hit .424 and ranked among the Big 12's top offensive performers while leading the Cougars in multiple categories, including batting average, hits and runs scored.

Agbayani has combined high-level defense with consistent offensive production throughout her career, making her one of the most complete infielders in the 2026 draft class.

Agbayani is the final recipient of a 2026 AUSL Golden Ticket. The AUSL College Draft will air on Monday, May 4, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and reveal which teams Agbayani and the other draftees were selected by.

Siera Jones is the digital media reporter at Athletes Unlimited. You can follow her on Instagram and X @sieraajones.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from April 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.