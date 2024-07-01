OHL Announces Reinstatement of Coach Greg Walters

July 1, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League today announced the reinstatement of Coach Greg Walters from a suspension issued December 12, 2023 as a result of a breach of the league's Code of Conduct while serving as Head Coach of the Owen Sound Attack.

Walters' suspension ran through June 30, 2023. He is reinstated effective today, July 1, 2024.

"Greg Walters has satisfied the terms of his reinstatement," stated OHL Commissioner David Branch. "The league takes enforcement of its policies very seriously, and understands Mr. Walters has taken the appropriate measures to be able to resume coaching in the OHL."

Walters is free to pursue OHL coaching opportunities moving into the 2024-25 season.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 1, 2024

OHL Announces Reinstatement of Coach Greg Walters - OHL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.