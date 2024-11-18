November 18 Transactions Update

November 18, 2024 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







The Arena Football One schedule will be released tomorrow, and there will be many more announcements in the coming days and weeks. All the teams of AF1 are busy preparing for the 2025 season and are continuing to build their teams. Without further delay, here is the November 18 Transactions Update for AF1.

The following players have signed letters of intent with their respective AF1 teams for the 2025 season.

KeAris Ardley Oregon ATH

Sidney Houston Jr. Billings DL

Aedan Johnson Wichita K

Jordan Jollie Wichita WR

Zion Barnette Orlando WR

