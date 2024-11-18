AF1 Announces Teams and Divisional Alignment

November 18, 2024 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







With the release of the Arena Football One Schedule for 2025 imminent, we are excited to announce our full roster of teams and divisional alignment for 2025. Throughout the expansion process, we have talked with many potential candidates and have seen a widespread passion for Arena Football.

"Working with our teams and league staff to create a league structure that promotes competition and effective travel is a challenge," said Commissioner Jeff Fisher. "By dividing our league into three divisions, we foster old rivalries, create new ones, and focus our league's geographic footprints. Fans can be excited knowing that every divisional game will carry that much more weight in the quest for a Championship."

The Inaugural AF1 Season will feature 12 teams spread across three divisions. All 12 AF1 teams will play 12 regular season games. Each team will receive two bye weeks as well over the course of the 14 week regular season. The three division winners and three teams with the next best records, regardless of division, will enter into the playoffs and compete to win an Arena Football Championship.

The divisional alignment for the 2025 AF1 Season will be as follows:

East

Albany

Wilkes-Barre

Orlando

Nashville

Central

Wichita

Salina

Southwest Kansas

Corpus Christi

West

Oregon

Washington

Billings

Arizona

All of our teams and league staff are excited for the 2025 season, and the hard work to deliver an amazing inaugural season continues. We are excited to unveil our schedule on Tuesday, November 19, and follow that up with many more announcements in the coming days.

