November 12 Transactions Update

November 12, 2024 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







After a busy weekend, the signings slowed down a little, but the transactions continued to happen! Arena Football One teams continue to sign players to letters of intent for the 2025 season and continue their preparations to bring energy and excitement to their cities.

The following players have signed letters of intent with their respective AF1 teams for the 2025 season.

Darien Townsend Albany WR

Kevin Thurmon Billings DL

