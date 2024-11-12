Impact Signings So Far for 2025

The 2025 Arena Football 1 season is fast approaching, and teams are beginning to build out their rosters for our premiere season. With many new and familiar faces signing with AF1 teams, now's a great time to dive into some of the most impactful signings that we have seen so far. There are still a whole lot of player singings to be made and new stars will emerge, but here are some early candidates to make a difference for their Arena Football teams this season.

Otis Odom (Washington Wolfpack)

Otis Odom was a reliable performer for the Salina Liberty down the stretch in 2024. He tallied 11 receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown in five games of work to end the season. Odom played running back collegiately at Kentucky State and Reinhardt (GA) and made the transition to receiver in the 50-yard game over the course of last season.

As part of the Liberty last season, Odom showed his versatility as a runner, receiver, and returner. He averaged 16.6 yards per return for the Liberty, took one kick to the house, and set the offense up consistently with strong field position. The condensed arena football field means field position can set up a team for success or failure quickly. The speedy Odom will bring his field-flipping ability to Washington and be part of a revamped offense that features 50-yard game veteran Joseph Hess under center and some new faces all over the field.

Sam Castronova (Albany Firebirds)

This was the biggest new signing of the 2025 cycle so far. Sam Castronova has been a fixture of the 50-yard game for multiple seasons and has thrown for 50+ touchdowns in each of his last three seasons. Castronova earned 2024 IFL Offensive Player of the Year honors for his 75 passing touchdowns and 23 rushing touchdowns in 16 games. He is a difference-maker offensively and will return to Albany after previous stints with the Albany Empire in 2022 and 2023.

Originally from Upstate New York, Castronova is excited to return to where he started his Arena career. The Firebirds are returning many pieces from their 2024 squad. Castronova will have strong options to throw the ball to, with Marquel Wade, Darien Townsend, and Isiah Scott all returning to the fold. Throughout their 2024 season, Albany had a prolific offense that would only get better with Castronova slinging the rock. The Firebirds are hungry to bring an Arena Football Championship to the Capital Region.

Ed Crouch (Wichita Regulators)

Last season, Crouch started the season as a backup in Orlando and closed out the season in Wichita, playing three games for the Regulators. In Wichita, Crouch started three games, and after getting acclimated, Crouch broke out against the Washington Wolfpack. Crouch threw for 10 touchdowns against only two interceptions down the stretch. Against Washington, Crouch threw for six touchdown passes, and his rapport with explosive receiver Aakiel Greer was on full display when he caught three of those.

Crouch has spent time in multiple 50-yard football leagues and has seen success across many of them. Now, heading into 2025, he has the chance to compete to be the guy in Wichita. He is a prolific passer who can also make plays with his legs. His ability to make plays will be on full display this Arena season. The Regulators have brought back Greer at receiver for 2025. He and Crouch will look to build on last season's chemistry in 2025.

Andre Sale & Alexis Rosario (Orlando Predators)

Sure, this is a double dip here, but it is important to understand just how impactful bringing in this dynamic battery can be for Orlando in 2025. Arena Football success runs through the connection between the quarterback and his go-to receiver, and the Predators believe they have found a winning combo. Andre Sale and Alexis Rosario were incredible last season in the IFL and are bringing their talents to AF1 this season.

Andre Sale threw for 37 touchdowns against only six interceptions in nine games last season. He was a huge part of his team's 2024 success. In 2023, he threw for 26 touchdowns against only six interceptions again. Ober, in both seasons, Sale could also make plays with his legs as he ran for 11 touchdowns. A product of Tennessee Tech and LSU, Sale will be entering his third season in the 50-yard game and will bring his experiences as a position coach at the collegiate level to the table as well.

Coming with Sale from the IFL is his top target from 2024. Alexis Rosario. Rosario delivered an explosive 2024 as he racked up 84 receptions for 857 yards and 22 touchdowns. He was less prolific in 2023 but still highly effective, as he totaled 48 catches, 521 yards, and 10 touchdowns. Coming into the Jungle in Orlando, Rosario will be under a big spotlight, and he appears to be well prepared for it. Rosario played four years at West Chester University and is prepared to bring the excitement and chemistry he and Sale built over the past two seasons to Orlando.

Tracy Brooks (Salina Liberty)

Tracy Brooks is becoming synonymous with Arena Football for Salina Liberty fans. Brooks has been a large part of the Liberty for the past few seasons and saw his role evolve last season as the Liberty transitioned from a running back to a receiver. His work as an all-around offensive weapon last season was a big reason for the Liberty's offensive success. He had 366 total offensive yards and 11 total touchdowns in seven games.

The Liberty staff highly regards Brooks, and Head Coach Herron O'Neal praised his versatility and "Whatever it takes" mentality last season. Losing Brooks before the playoffs was a blow to the Liberty, and you can bet that Brooks is hungry to lead the Liberty to playoff success in 2025 in AF1. Quarterback Javin Kilgo is returning to Salina, as is defensive back Freddie McGee III and receiver Jacorey Sullivan. With multiple returning pieces and a hard-nosed leader like Brooks ready to roll, the Liberty are looking to return to their winning ways in 2025.

Cedric Thomas (Billings Outlaws)

Cedric Thomas was a large part of the Outlaws' CHampionship season in 2024. The Outlaws, led by Head Coach Cedric Walker, delivered stellar defensive performances all season long, and Thomas played a big part in a strong defensive secondary. He had interceptions in both of the playoff games for Billings last season and led the effort to slow down an explosive Firebirds' offense in the Championship.

Thomas played collegiately at Fayetteville State and has emerged as one of the stronger defensive backs in Arena Football. Offensively, the game flows through the quarterback and the go-to receiver, which means that defensively, it is all about the defensive backs. Being asked to cover hyper-athletic receivers in a small space with a head start is challenging, but Thomas and the Outlaws are up to the challenge. Billings is ready to make a Championship run in 2025, and Cedric Thomas will play a big part in that effort.

Michael Lawson (Southwest Kansas Storm)

In the same vein, as Thomas anchoring the Outlaws' defense, Michael Lawson will return to Southwest Kansas as an anchor in the defensive secondary. Across five games last season, Lawson had six interceptions and seven passes defended. Lawson was a key piece to the Storm's late-season playoff run and will be part of the Storm's plans for a successful 2025 AF1 season.

Lawson played at Western Illinois and Lamar Univeristy collegiately and arrived in Southwest Kansas as a Rookie in 2024. Heading into his second season, Lawson is ready to build upon his and the team's successes and put the Storm in a position for another playoff run. With key returners like Connor Davis and Todd Athey being joined by newcomers like Montell Cozart, the Storm are ready to make some noise in 2025.

A Few More Notes

The AF1 season is fast approaching, and teams are signing many players every day. There will be more stories to tell and players to highlight. More news and stories will be posted daily, and there will be more announcements about the 2025 AF1 season in the coming days and weeks.

