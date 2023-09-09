Nothing Ã¢ÂÂMarvelÃ¢ÂÂOus About Tonight as Fresno Watches Modesto Clinch 2nd Half and Playoff Berth

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (77-54, 41-24) were defeated by the Modesto Nuts (77-54, 43-22) 17-2 Saturday night from Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies playoff hopes ended as the Nuts earned their way into the postseason, winning 17 of their last 18 games. It is Modesto's first playoff appearance since 2017, when they won the California League championship. Fresno still holds the head-to-head season series against Modesto 15-14 and can finish the year with the best overall record in the league. The Grizzlies dropped to 44-25 (.638) in their last 69 games and 54-28 (.659) in their last 82 contests.

In the top of the first inning, Modesto brought 11 batters to the plate, scoring seven runs on six hits. All seven runs came with two outs and every RBI recorded was from the bottom four of the Nuts lineup. Tatem Levins ripped a 3-2 fastball to right, notching the first two runs. Milkar Perez and RJ Schreck tallied RBI singles before Jared Sundstrom launched a three-run moonshot to left-center. Modesto made it 8-0 in the fourth when Michael Arroyo spanked a single to center. The Nuts once again batted around in the seventh with nine more runs, the most runs allowed by the Grizzlies in a single inning this season. In the frame, Modesto netted runs from three singles, two walks and a pair of wild pitches. Every Nuts batter (10) notched at least one hit and one run with eight of them etching at least one RBI. Seven different players logged a multi-run game while six different batters picked up two or more hits and RBI.

Fresno mustered two runs on six hits. Jake Snider highlighted the offense with two hits, which included a solo bomb, his sixth clout of the season. Snider secured both of the Grizzlies runs. Dyan Jorge and Kody Huff combined to reach base five times with Jorge providing two hits. Andy Perez roped a double and Aidan Longwell added one RBI. Fresno starter Albert Pacheco (7-4) suffered the setback after not being able to get out of the first inning. Braxton Hyde tied his career-high with two and one-third scoreless innings pitched. Carlos Torres tossed another two shutout frames, bringing his scoreless streak against Modesto to 18.1 innings. Davis Palermo chucked two strong frames as well.

Modesto righty Tyler Gough hurled two clean innings in his return from the injured list. Tyler Cleveland (14-5) enjoyed his California League leading 14th win after five fantastic frames. Brayan Perez and Juan Burgos wrapped up the final six outs as the Nuts celebrated at Chukchansi Park. The series and 2023 season concludes tomorrow afternoon at 12:05 pm.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- LF Jake Snider (2-3, HR, RBI, 2 R, HBP)

- RHP Braxton Hyde (2.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K)

- C Kody Huff (1-3, BB)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- CF Jared Sundstrom (1-1, HR, 3 RBI, R)

- PH/CF Curtis Washington Jr. (3-5, 2 RBI, R)

- SS Michael Arroyo (2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB, HBP)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Sunday September 10 Modesto

Nuts

(Home) Modesto RHP Darren Bowen (4-2, 3.66) vs. Fresno RHP Jake Madden (0-2, 6.59) 12:05 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

The Grizzlies wore Marvel Defenders of the Diamond jerseys, bringing them to 7-4 when wearing specialty promo uniforms.

