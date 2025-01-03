Northwoods League Softball Unveils 2025 Season Schedule

Rochester, Minn. - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS) is thrilled to announce its 2025 season schedule, featuring a packed slate of competitive softball games across the Midwest. Highlighting the upcoming season is the addition of a brand-new team in Wausau, Wisconsin, further expanding the league's footprint and bringing the excitement of NWL softball to even more fans.

The 2025 season will officially kick off on Tuesday, June 10 with La Crosse visiting Wausau. The regular season will consist of 42 games per team, culminating in the league Championship series starting on Monday, August 4. Fans can look forward to high-energy matchups, rising talent, and a variety of family-friendly events at ballparks throughout the league.

Welcome, Wausau! The Wausau team, whose name and branding will be unveiled in the coming weeks, is the league's latest expansion and marks a significant milestone for NWLS. With a strong tradition of sports enthusiasm in the region, Wausau is poised to become a vibrant hub for softball fans. Home games will be played at the newly renovated Athletic Park, providing a state-of-the-art venue for players and spectators alike.

"Building on the excitement around the inaugural season of Northwoods League Softball, we are pleased to announce the schedule for the 2025 season," said NWLS President/Commissioner Kathryn Reynolds. "Our expansion into Wausau, WI adds opportunity and competition to the League and brings NWLS into an established and enthusiastic Northwoods League market. We can't wait to see what our second season brings on the field and in NWLS communities."

2025 Key Dates

Opening Day: Tuesday, June 10

Regular Season Finale: Saturday, August 2

Championship Series Begins: Monday, August 4

Fans can access the full 2025 schedule, purchase tickets, and find updates on promotional events on the Northwoods League website at www.northwoodsleague.com.

