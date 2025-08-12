Northwoods League Softball Adds Grand Forks, ND for 2026

Rochester, Minn. - Grand Forks will officially welcome the sixth Northwoods League Softball (NWLS) team to Albrecht Field in June 2026, kicking off a brand-new summer tradition built on high-energy family fun, sold-out crowds, and unforgettable community memories.

The team will take shape this fall, following months of planning and collaboration with the University of North Dakota athletic department and community leaders.

TEAM NAME CONTEST

Presented by Farmers Union Insurance

Starting now, fans can submit team name ideas at GrandForksSoftball.com. Finalists will be announced in September, followed by a public vote that will continue through the end of the month. The winning name and logo will be revealed in October. The winning submission will receive (2) 3-Game Packs for Life, an authentic team jersey, and a ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day.

ABOUT NORTHWOODS LEAGUE SOFTBALL

Grand Forks joins Northwoods League Softball (NWLS) - a fast-growing summer league featuring top college athletes and minor league-style fun. Launched in 2024, the league is entering its third season in 2026 and currently includes the Mankato Habaneros, La Crosse Steam, Madison Night Mares, Minot Honeybees, and Wausau Ignite.

With softball's nationwide popularity exploding-thanks to record-breaking NCAA viewership and a surge in youth participation, NWLS is giving fans a front-row seat to the next generation of stars. Each team plays a 42-game schedule, with 21 home games packed into June, July, and August.

ABOUT ALBRECHT FIELD

The team will call Albrecht Field Home, located right on the UND campus. With seating for roughly 1,000 fans, this state-of-the-art venue features:

A professional-grade videoboard

Premium group areas and great sightlines

Easy campus access and a top-tier fan environment

"It's incredibly exciting to see Albrecht Field come alive in the summer," said Erik Martinson, Deputy Director of Athletics/COO at the University of North Dakota (UND). "This brings a new kind of energy and quality-of-life experience to our campus and the Grand Forks community. It's a win for everyone-fans, families, and especially our UND student-athletes who may now have an opportunity to play high-level summer softball while staying close to campus."

A NEW KIND OF EXPERIENCE

This team is built to feel different-fun, family, and unforgettable summer memories. Expect nonstop music, games, mascots, inflatables, concessions, beer, and high-energy softball. Whether you love the sport or not, fans will have fun.

The ownership group behind the new Grand Forks team includes a mix of proven leaders in the Northwoods League and proud North Dakotans:

John and Marcie Bollinger - Owners/Operators of the Bismarck Larks

Dylan and Monica Hocking - Owners/Operators of the Minot Hot Tots and Honeybees

Ryan Voz and Marc Jerzak - Co-owners/Operators of the Willmar Stingers

Mike Opp, Tom and Martie Wesley - Passionate local leaders from Grand Forks

Dave and Alexa Albrecht - Passionate UND supporters and proud parents of UND Softball alum Jackie Albrecht.

"People want something fun, affordable, and easy to enjoy-whether they know softball or not," said John Bollinger. "This is fast, two-hour action with incredible energy. The players are electric, the atmosphere will be non-stop energy, and it's something everyone-from age 7 to 87-can enjoy. We like to say when fun is done differently, it creates core memories, builds a stronger community, and turns first-time fans into lifelong ones."

TICKET PACKAGES DESIGNED TO CREATE SELLOUTS

The team's philosophy is centered around selling out the best nights of the season by offering wildly affordable, all-inclusive ticket packages for fans who buy early.

Each plan is centered around the best days of the week, biggest themes, rivalries, and top entertainment-with food and drinks included so fans can just show up and enjoy.

Options include:

3-Game Packs ($55) - Perfect for families; includes top games, food & exclusive perks (limited to first 500 fans)

Premium Seating - Best seats in the park with added perks (limited to 200 seats)

Group Outings - All-you-can-eat packages for companies, churches, youth sports teams, etc.

JOIN THE EXPERIENCE

Fans can join the ticket interest list today by visiting the team website to be the first to purchase ticket packages and receive team updates.

The team has hired Roberto Lemus as General Manager and is currently hiring additional full-time staff as well as seeking player host families. The front office staff plans to be on the ground and begin operations in October.







