Northwoods League Baseball and Softball Set New Attendance Records for 2024 Season

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League is proud to announce that both its baseball and newly introduced softball leagues have shattered attendance records during the 2024 season, marking a historic achievement for the League and its teams.

Northwoods League baseball games were attended by 1,339,157 fans during the regular season, breaking the previous record of 1,297,864 in 2023. With the All-Star game (2,305) and the playoffs (16,217) the League finished with a record high of 1,357,679 for the year. This surge in attendance underscores the growing popularity of collegiate summer baseball, with fans flocking to ballparks across the upper Midwest and into Canada to support their local teams and witness the next generation of baseball talent.

The Madison Mallards continue to lead all of summer collegiate baseball in attendance with over 217,000 fans through the gates of the Duck Pond. The Mallards had a season average of 6,202 over 35 openings. Traverse City, MI, Kenosha, WI, Kalamazoo, MI, and La Crosse, WI, round out the top five in attendance.

The inaugural season of Northwoods League Softball saw remarkable success, with close to 48,000 fans attending games, a testament to the league's strong debut and the excitement surrounding collegiate summer softball. The addition of softball to the Northwoods League family has provided a new platform for student-athletes and has been met with overwhelming enthusiasm by communities and fans alike. The Madison Night Mares made a splash in their first season in Northwoods League softball with over 21,000 fans coming out to the ballpark across seventeen openings for a 1,250 average. La Crosse, WI, Mankato, MN, and Minot, ND, also had strong first years in the League helping to achieve an average of 782 fans across 61 openings.

"We are thrilled by the record-breaking attendance numbers this season," said Northwoods League Baseball Chairman, Dick Radatz, Jr and Northwoods League Softball Chairman Kathy Radatz. "The passion and support from our fans has been incredible, and it's clear that both our baseball and softball leagues have become essential parts of the summer experience in our communities. We look forward to continuing to provide top-tier entertainment and to growing both leagues in the years to come."

As the Northwoods League continues to set the standard for summer collegiate baseball and softball, plans are already underway for the 2025 season. With expansion teams on the horizon and continued innovations in fan engagement, the league is poised for another record-breaking year.

