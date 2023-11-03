Northwoods League Announces 2023 Best Webcasting Game Coverage Awards

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League has announced that the Madison Mallards and the St. Cloud Rox organizations are receiving the 2023 Northwoods League Best Webcasting Game Coverage award.

The Northwoods League Best Webcasting Game Coverage award is presented to a team in each division that is considered to consistently have the best on-air coverage of its' games. The award recognizes that to consistently produce and broadcast high quality game productions requires that a production team works together to ensure that the camera work, graphics, announcing, audio, and attention to detail are excellent.

"I could not be prouder of our team. Noah, Shawn, Ryan, Lillian, Rob, Sam, and Kaden were all on the same page and that was to put out the best possible broadcast to not only represent the Rox, but the entire league and they did that night in and night out. It was awesome to see our team excel on the field and go deep in the playoffs, which then gave the broadcast team more reps to show that we are a great team all around, not just on the field," stated Will Meyerhoff, the St. Cloud Rox Creative Media Director, who oversaw the St. Cloud video production for 2023.

To reach even more Northwoods League fans during the 2023 season, the League streamed over 150 select games on ESPN+ throughout the season. Northwoods League games that stream on ESPN+ are exclusive to ESPN+ and amount to approximately 20% of the Leagues 800+ games from its Memorial Day season opener to the League championship in mid-August. The Northwoods League also featured two regular season games, as well as two Divisional All-Star Games on ESPNU this season.

Northwoods League President Ryan Voz commented, "It's great to see Madison and St. Cloud be recognized for their exceptional efforts in video broadcasting this season. The League prides itself on being a superior experience for fans and Madison and St. Cloud proved to be the finest in their field among webcast broadcasting this season. Congrats to Madison and St. Cloud on being the best in web streaming this past season."

In addition to games on ESPN, the Northwoods League offered its streaming service Free to the viewing public once again in 2023, which included games streamed live and thousands of on-demand games from previous seasons.

Madison Mallards General Manager Samantha Rubin noted, "Our broadcast team worked so hard this summer to make each game look as unique and professional as possible. We're very happy that their hard work has been recognized!"

Fans can watch Northwoods League games on their own televisions using Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Roku, and Android TV, in addition to being able to watch them on their pc, mobile phone or tablet.

Northwoods League teams recruit talented individuals for their video production teams each season, many of which are in excellent college broadcasting programs at top level colleges. These webcasting teams consist of directors, announcers, producers, and camera operators, all of which must work together to produce and stream quality games for the viewers.

