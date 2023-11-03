2024 Season Tickets on Sale Now

November 3, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release

2024 Season Tickets on Sale Now







Start planning for another season of Stingers fun by ordering your 2024 season tickets today!

Season tickets ranging from full season, half season, and mini plans are a great way to ensure you never miss out on the action.

If you would like more information on tickets for the 2024 season, please contact the Willmar Stingers front office by calling 320-222-2010. More information can also be found at www.willmarstingers.com.

The 2024 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group.

