NorthPaws Announce Assistant Coaches for 2025

January 3, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Kamloops NorthPaws News Release







KAMLOOPS, BC--The Kamloops NorthPaws have added 2 assistants to their coaching staff for the 2025 West Coast League season.

The NorthPaws have agreed to terms with alumni, Trey Newman and Jack Slominski both of Scottsdale, Arizona. Newman was the first ever NorthPaws player signed and will be an assistant coach. He is currently coaching at UC Berkeley (Director of Offensive Strategy & Analytics). Slominski who will be the NorthPaws Pitching Coach, is currently coaching at Scottsdale Community College (Head Infield Coach & Assistant Pitching Coach).

Newman previously played for 2 years at Utah Valley State and 2 years at Arizona State both NCAA Division 1 Schools. He also played 1 year at Central Arizona an NJCAA Division 1 school.

"I'm very excited to come back to Kamloops and help the next batch of college baseball players develop their skillset and knowledge of the game in any way I can help. I feel very fortunate to be able to be the first NorthPaws player signed and be able to come back to coach this summer, I'm beyond excited," said Newman.

Slominski played for 2 years at Grand Canyon University an NCAA Division 1 School, 1 year at Scottsdale Community College an NJCAA Division 1 School and 2 years at Metro State an NCAA Division 2 School.

Slominski let us know that; "I'm super excited to get up to Kamloops this summer. We have a great group of guys coming in and I'm excited to get to work and win some ballgames"

Both Newman and Slominski coached in the Arizona Summer League in 2023.

Head Coach Riley Jepson is, "Happy to get Jack and Trey in Kamloops this summer. They bring a young and exciting energy with great backgrounds of high-level baseball to Kamloops"

The NorthPaws open their 2025 West Coast League season May 30th on the road in Port Angelas, Washington. The first home game will be Friday, June 6th against the Kelowna Falcons on Dearborn Ford Field at Norbrock Stadium.

Watch for ticketing and scheduling information coming early January 2025.

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from January 3, 2025

NorthPaws Announce Assistant Coaches for 2025 - Kamloops NorthPaws

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.