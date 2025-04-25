North Carolina FC vs Charlotte Independence Game Highlights
April 25, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL) YouTube Video
Christian Chaney and Luis Álvarez struck in the first half as the Charlotte Independence took a 2-1 victory against North Carolina FC at First Horizon Stadium in the opening game in Group 5 of the 2025 USL Jagermeister Cup as the USL League One side earned its first win in the Dogwood Derby since 2023.
