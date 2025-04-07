NLL Top Plays: Week 19

April 7, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)







The Top Plays from Week 19 in the NLL.

Matt Vinc scores a Goalie Goal! Scigliano makes a jaw-dropping save. Hoggarth splits the triple team and scores one-handed. King goes behind-the-back to Mayea, who takes flight for the crease dive finish. Fields makes a ridiculous behind-the-back flip to Ryan Smith, who finishes it off with a goal.

