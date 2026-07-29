NLL Delays Free Agency Period
Published on July 28, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release
The National Lacrosse League announced today it is moving the start of the free agency period from Saturday, August 1 to Tuesday, September 1, so the League and its Clubs may maintain flexibility surrounding membership matters and the 2026-27 season.
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National Lacrosse League Stories from July 28, 2026
- NLL Delays Free Agency Period - NLL
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